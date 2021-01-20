New York military helicopter crash kills three soldiers

Emergency crews responded to a fallen military helicopter that crashed during a routine training mission. Wednesday evening in upstate New York, authorities said.

Three soldiers on board were killed in the crashed, according to a local News 8 reporter.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the crash took place on W. Bloomfield Rd between Cheese Factory and Boughton Hill in the town of Mendon, about 80 miles east of Buffalo, around 6:30 p.m.

No further details have released. The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.