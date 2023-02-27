Expand / Collapse search
True Crime
Published

Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's Pennsylvania warrants unsealed

The warrant had been sealed for 60 days

Michael Ruiz
Michael Ruiz
Bryan Kohberger's 'extreme butchery' led to a treasure trove of police evidence: Mercedes Colwin Video

Bryan Kohberger's 'extreme butchery' led to a treasure trove of police evidence: Mercedes Colwin

Fox News legal analyst Mercedes Colwin says police likely seized 'key' evidence from the home of Bryan Kohberger that could connect him to the murders of four students on 'The Story.'

A Pennsylvania court has unsealed the Dec. 30 search warrant in the Idaho student murders case, which led to the arrest of suspect Bryan Kohberger at his parents' house in the Pocono Mountains nearly seven weeks after the slayings.

Police seized a number of new items at the home, including medical-style gloves, a black sweatshirt, size 13 Nike sneakers, and they also took a buccal scrub. 

Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University during the attack, is accused of ambushing four University of Idaho students in the middle of the night on Nov. 13, 2022. The schools are about 7 miles apart.

The attack killed 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, along with their 20-year-old housemate Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, also 20.

IDAHO MURDERS: BRYAN KOHBERGER LEAKS ‘HUGE ISSUE’ WITH ‘POTENTIAL TO COMPROMISE’ PROSECUTION, LAWYER WARNS

Excerpt from the warrant returns unsealed Tuesday.

Excerpt from the warrant returns unsealed Tuesday.

According to court documents, police found a Ka-Bar knife sheath near Mogen's body and recovered a DNA sample from the snap. 

That DNA was a familial match for another sample taken from the trash at the Kohberger family residence in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania. After tracking Kohberger across the country, police said the believed his vehicle, allegedly spotted at the crime scene the night of the slayings, was parked in a two-car garage on the west side of his parent's house.

An excerpt from Bryan Kohberger's Pennsylvania warrant reveals how police observed his movements once he returned from Washington state.

An excerpt from Bryan Kohberger's Pennsylvania warrant reveals how police observed his movements once he returned from Washington state.

Police say his vehicle arrived at his parents' house in Dec. 16, and investigators spotted him walking around outside on Dec. 27. He left his parents house on Dec. 28, and observed him traveling to various locations in Monroe County.

After a tactical raid at his parents' home on Dec. 30, police searched the house, an attached garage, a shed and his car. Other items they seized include a silver flashlight and several other articles of clothing.

While the warrant application specifically asks for permission to seize and search Kohberger's devices, the inventory of seized items doesn't mention any.

Kohberger is being held at the Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho, without bail.

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death.

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death.

He faces four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge.

He's due back in court on June 26 for a preliminary hearing, where his defense plans to challenge the evidence against him.

A view of the sliding glass door in the rear of the home 1122 King Road, Moscow, Idaho on November 14, 2022. A witness said a masked intruder with "bushy eyebrows" used it to exit the residence after he allegedly killed four students of the University of Idaho inside the home.

A view of the sliding glass door in the rear of the home 1122 King Road, Moscow, Idaho on November 14, 2022. A witness said a masked intruder with "bushy eyebrows" used it to exit the residence after he allegedly killed four students of the University of Idaho inside the home.

Bryan Kohberger arrives at Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania in advance of highly anticipated extradition hearing. He's charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students. 

Bryan Kohberger arrives at Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania in advance of highly anticipated extradition hearing. He's charged with the murders of four University of Idaho students.

Authorities have not publicly established a motive for the attack but allege that Kohberger stalked the victims' house at least a dozen times before the slayings and returned once more to the scene hours later.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports