Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Icy weather brings snow, rain to Tennessee Valley, Plains

Travel conditions will be affected by freezing rain

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A significant ice storm is in progress from the southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley, bringing rain, snow and ice.  

NYC STILL REPORTS NO MEASURABLE SNOWFALL AS JANUARY ENDS

Wind chill alerts across the country through Tuesday morning

Wind chill alerts across the country through Tuesday morning (Credit: Fox News)

This comes as an arctic cold front with bitter wind chills has stalled out across the region and along the boundary. 

The threat for the glaze of ice from the Plains through the Tennessee Valley

The threat for the glaze of ice from the Plains through the Tennessee Valley (Credit: Fox News)

Freezing rain will bring difficult – if not impossible – travel conditions, along with the possibility of widespread power outages.  

Several rounds of arctic air will spread later this week and into the Northeast over the weekend.  

Rain forecast across the eastern U.S. through Friday

Rain forecast across the eastern U.S. through Friday (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, heavy rain south of the cold front could bring flash flooding and the risk of strong storms along the Gulf Coast. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."