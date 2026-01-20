ICE says immigrant who died in Texas detention center committed suicide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said an immigrant who was found dead at an immigration detention center in El Paso, Texas, last week had killed himself.

Victor Manuel Diaz, from Nicaragua, appeared to have taken his own life on Wednesday at the sprawling tent complex at the U.S. Army's Fort Bliss military base in El Paso, ICE said in a statement.

"Contract security staff found Diaz unconscious and unresponsive in his room. They immediately notified contract medical staff on site to conduct life-saving measures," ICE's statement said.

ICE did not release any additional details regarding Diaz's death. Federal officials continue to investigate the death of the 36-year-old migrant.

Diaz was detained on Jan. 6 as part of the federal immigration raids in Minnesota before being sent to the Texas facility, according to ICE.

He entered the U.S. nearly two years ago, and Border Patrol took him into custody. Diaz was released on parole pending a court date and a judge ordered him to leave the U.S. in a hearing in August that he did not attend, ICE said.

Diaz was given a final order for removal on Jan. 12, two days before he was found unconscious in his room.

He was being held at Camp Montana East, the same facility where ICE said another detainee, Geraldo Lunas Campos, died earlier this month as federal officials claim staff members attempted to stop him from killing himself.

But a fellow detainee said at least five officers were restraining Lunas Campos and pinned him to the floor, including at least one who had an arm around his neck.

A preliminary investigation by the El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office found Lunas Campos died from asphyxia from chest and neck compression and said the death would be classified as a homicide.

ICE said Lunas Campos' death remains under investigation.

