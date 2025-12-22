ICE officers injured after illegal immigrant strikes agents, rams vehicles during arrest attempt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal immigration officers were injured in St. Paul, Minnesota, after a Cuban illegal alien rammed ICE vehicles and struck agents during a violent encounter Sunday.

ICE officers identified Juan Carlos Rodrigues Romero, an illegal alien from Cuba, as he entered a white SUV near Westminster Street in St. Paul, Minnesota, then conducted a lawful traffic stop on Dec. 21.

When officers ordered Romero to roll down his window, he allegedly refused, prompting warnings they would break it if he continued to disobey lawful commands.

Instead, Romero drove off and allegedly struck one of the officers while attempting to flee.

ICE officers pursued Romero until he pulled into a parking lot near his residence, striking two parked vehicles.

Officers again stopped Romero and ordered him out of the vehicle, but he allegedly rammed an ICE unit and struck another officer.

The officer who was struck defensively fired two rounds from his service weapon at Romero’s vehicle, ICE said, but no one was hit and Romero drove off.

Romero then drove to the front entrance of his apartment complex, rammed another ICE vehicle and attempted to flee on foot toward his apartment.

Officers chased Romero down and brought him to the ground, where he violently resisted arrest and bit one of the officers, ICE said.

Romero was eventually subdued and placed in handcuffs.

Two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Romero, who remains in ICE custody, was also transported to a hospital for evaluation.

ICE said Romero was admitted into the U.S. in 2024 under the Biden administration’s CBP One app.

In April, migrants who entered the U.S. under CBP One had their protections terminated and were ordered to leave the U.S. immediately or face a permanent ban from reentering the U.S.

The app was used by nearly 1 million migrants to schedule appointments at official ports of entry before they were paroled into the U.S. The migrants were permitted to seek asylum and given temporary work authorization for two years while they waited for the outcomes of their respective proceedings.

Trump ended the use of the CBP One app to parole migrants on his first day in office. His administration has also paused applications for parole programs and allowed ICE to cancel parole statuses of migrants.

The CBP One app launched in January 2023 and was used to admit more than 936,500 people through December 2024, the New York Post reported, citing DHS data.

The Biden administration had expanded the use of the CBP One app to allow migrants to enter the U.S. at ports of entry or via a separate parole process. That process involved them uploading information including a photograph.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.