Minnesota

ICE officers injured after illegal immigrant strikes agents, rams vehicles during arrest attempt

Juan Carlos Rodrigues Romero entered the US through Biden's CBP One app before Sunday's incident that injured two officers

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Trump admin reprograms controversial Biden CBP One app into self-deportation app Video

Trump admin reprograms controversial Biden CBP One app into self-deportation app

Fox News' Bill Melugin provides details on the administration's move to turn the Biden-era CBP One app into a 'self-deportation' app for migrants.

Federal immigration officers were injured in St. Paul, Minnesota, after a Cuban illegal alien rammed ICE vehicles and struck agents during a violent encounter Sunday.

ICE officers identified Juan Carlos Rodrigues Romero, an illegal alien from Cuba, as he entered a white SUV near Westminster Street in St. Paul, Minnesota, then conducted a lawful traffic stop on Dec. 21.

When officers ordered Romero to roll down his window, he allegedly refused, prompting warnings they would break it if he continued to disobey lawful commands.

Instead, Romero drove off and allegedly struck one of the officers while attempting to flee.

OFFICER INJURED AFTER SUSPECT RAMS LAW ENFORCEMENT VEHICLES DURING CHARLOTTE IMMIGRATION RAIDS

Cuban illegal alien injures ICE officers in violent Minnesota arrest

ICE officers were injured after a Cuban illegal alien rammed vehicles, struck agents and resisted arrest in St. Paul. Suspect entered the U.S. via CBP One. (DHS)

ICE officers pursued Romero until he pulled into a parking lot near his residence, striking two parked vehicles.

Officers again stopped Romero and ordered him out of the vehicle, but he allegedly rammed an ICE unit and struck another officer.

The officer who was struck defensively fired two rounds from his service weapon at Romero’s vehicle, ICE said, but no one was hit and Romero drove off.

HOMAN VOWS TO ENFORCE IMMIGRATION LAWS IN TWIN CITIES 'WITHOUT APOLOGY' AMID MAYOR OPPOSITION

Cuban illegal alien injures ICE officers in violent Minnesota arrest

ICE officers were injured after a Cuban illegal alien rammed vehicles, struck agents and resisted arrest in St. Paul. The suspect entered the U.S. via CBP One. (DHS)

Romero then drove to the front entrance of his apartment complex, rammed another ICE vehicle and attempted to flee on foot toward his apartment.

Officers chased Romero down and brought him to the ground, where he violently resisted arrest and bit one of the officers, ICE said.

Romero was eventually subdued and placed in handcuffs.

ICE OPERATION IN MINNEAPOLIS NABS A DOZEN 'WORST OF THE WORST' CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS, INCLUDING SOMALIS

Two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Romero, who remains in ICE custody, was also transported to a hospital for evaluation.

ICE said Romero was admitted into the U.S. in 2024 under the Biden administration’s CBP One app.

WAVE OF CAR ATTACKS ON ICE AGENTS FOLLOWS INCENDIARY RHETORIC FROM TARGET-CITY LEADERS

CBP One mobile app

CBP One mobile app searching for an appointment to enter the United States outside the temporary stay of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on May 5, 2023. (Herika Martinez/AFP via Getty Images)

In April, migrants who entered the U.S. under CBP One had their protections terminated and were ordered to leave the U.S. immediately or face a permanent ban from reentering the U.S.

The app was used by nearly 1 million migrants to schedule appointments at official ports of entry before they were paroled into the U.S. The migrants were permitted to seek asylum and given temporary work authorization for two years while they waited for the outcomes of their respective proceedings. 

Trump ended the use of the CBP One app to parole migrants on his first day in office. His administration has also paused applications for parole programs and allowed ICE to cancel parole statuses of migrants.

The CBP One app launched in January 2023 and was used to admit more than 936,500 people through December 2024, the New York Post reported, citing DHS data.

The Biden administration had expanded the use of the CBP One app to allow migrants to enter the U.S. at ports of entry or via a separate parole process. That process involved them uploading information including a photograph.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.

