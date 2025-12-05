Expand / Collapse search
Enforcement

ICE operation in Minneapolis nabs a dozen 'worst of the worst' criminal illegal aliens, including Somalis

DHS criticizes 'sanctuary policies and politicians like Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey'

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published | Updated
Minneapolis' political leaders have 'no remorse' about this: Jason Chaffetz Video

Minneapolis' political leaders have 'no remorse' about this: Jason Chaffetz

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz and Minnesota state Sen. Michael Holmstrom criticize how the state is brushing off its reported fraud scandal on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it has rounded up at least a dozen criminal illegal immigrants — including "child sex offenders, domestic abusers, and violent gang members" — during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis. 

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE's) latest "worst of the worst" list includes five Somali nationals, six from Mexico and one from El Salvador. 

"Sanctuary policies and politicians like Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey allowed these pedophiles, domestic terrorists, and gang members to roam the streets and terrorize Americans," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. 

"ICE law enforcement are risking their lives to protect Minnesotans while their own elected officials sit by and do nothing. No matter when and where, ICE will find, arrest, and deport ALL criminal illegal aliens," she added.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT MINNESOTA’S ‘FEEDING OUR FUTURE’ FRAUD AT THE CENTER OF TRUMP’S LATEST CRACKDOWN 

  • A man sits indoors facing the camera in a room with fluorescent lighting and a windowed partition behind him.
    Image 1 of 4

    Abdulkadir Sharif Abdi is a criminal illegal alien from Somalia who was a former member of the Gangster Disciples and is a known current member of Vice Lord Nation, the DHS said. (DHS)

  • Mugshot of a man wearing a brown sweater with a blue backdrop.
    Image 2 of 4

    Sahal Osman Shidane is a criminal illegal alien from Somalia convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a minor aged 13–15, according to the DHS. (DHS)

  • Man posing for a head on picture in front of a door and window.
    Image 3 of 4

    Mukthar Mohamed Ali is a criminal illegal alien from Somalia convicted of assault, fraud, robbery and larceny, the DHS said. (DHS)

  • Man with orange longe-sleeve poses for head on picture.
    Image 4 of 4

    Ahmed Mohamed Said is a criminal illegal alien from Somalia convicted of multiple crimes, according to the DHS. (DHS)

The arrests include Abdulkadir Sharif Abdi, a Somali national who the DHS said "was a former member of the Gangster Disciples and is a known current member of Vice Lord Nation" gang.  

"He has also been convicted of fraud, receiving stolen property, receiving a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft, and multiple probation violations," DHS said.

Sahal Osman Shidane and Mukthar Mohamed Ali, also from Somali, have been taken into custody. They have been convicted of "criminal sexual conduct with a minor aged 13–15" and "assault, fraud, robbery, and larceny," respectively, the DHS said.

Ilhan Omar and President Donald Trump

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., ripped President Trump on Wednesday after he referred to her and Somali migrants as "garbage." (The Washington Post/Getty; Kevin Dietsch/Getty)

Two Mexican nationals captured during the operation, which began on Dec. 1, have been convicted of felony smuggling aliens and aggravated assault with a weapon, the DHS added. 

The Justice Department also filed federal charges Thursday against a convicted sex offender in Minnesota who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman he met on Snapchat in September.   

Man looks downward in a close-up with short beard and orange clothing against a plain background.

The Justice Department filed federal charges Thursday against Abdimahat Bille Mohamed. (DHS)

Abdimahat Bille Mohamed, 28, had been sentenced in May in two unrelated sexual assault cases, but under a plea agreement, a judge allowed him to serve no prison time.

"This Somali national in Minnesota is charged with raping a minor and multiple adult women before being detained only to be quickly released by a local court, after which he committed yet another rape. This horrific case illustrates how left-wing soft-on-crime policies and vetting failures put innocent people at dire risk," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. "If Minnesota will not protect its own people, the Department of Justice will do it for them." 

TRUMP RIPS FORMER VP CANDIDATE ON IMMIGRATION: 'TIM WALZ DOES NOTHING, THROUGH FEAR, INCOMPETENCE, OR BOTH' 

  • Man looks into the camera in a close-up indoor photo.
    Image 1 of 4

    Rudy Arendondo Jarillo is a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of felony smuggling aliens, the DHS said. (DHS)

  • Man looks at the camera in a close-up indoor photo near a wall poster.
    Image 2 of 4

    Alvaro Davila Alanis is a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, and he was arrested for aggravated assault with a weapon, according to the DHS. (DHS)

  • Man looks slightly upward in an indoor room with wire-mesh windows behind him.
    Image 3 of 4

    Feisal Mohamed-Omar is a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, charged on two counts of domestic violence, Homeland Security said. (DHS)

  • Man looks downward in an indoor room with ceiling tiles and windows behind him.
    Image 4 of 4

    Oscar David Ayala-Ocampo is a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, and he was arrested for domestic violence, according to the DHS. (DHS)

"I can tell you, there are more charges to come," Bondi added during an appearance Friday on "Fox & Friends." "And again, this is good police work. They took his DNA, ran his DNA through databases for all these unsolved rapes. So let's wait and see how many charges come after that."

President Donald Trump called Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., "garbage" during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, accusing her and fellow Somali migrants in the U.S. of coming into the country and offering nothing but complaints.

In response to Trump, Omar said the president’s "obsession with me is creepy." 

"I hope he gets the help he desperately needs," she said on X.

  • Man faces the camera in an indoor room with a large window behind him.
    Image 1 of 4

    Carlos Mark Boquin-Alfaro is a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador arrested for domestic violence, Homeland Security said. (DHS)

  • Man looks at the camera in an indoor room with posters and a window behind him.
    Image 2 of 4

    Ismael Higuera Chupin is a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for driving under the influence, according to the DHS. (DHS)

  • Young man faces the camera in an indoor room.
    Image 3 of 4

    Ismael Bonilla Avalos is a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of driving under the influence and charged with domestic violence, the DHS said. (DHS)

  • Man faces the camera in an indoor room with a window and labeled wall behind him.
    Image 4 of 4

    Alberto Gallardo-Montiel is a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for driving under the influence, according to Homeland Security. (DHS)

"The president fails to realize how deeply Somali Americans love this country. We are doctors, teachers, and elected leaders working to make our country better. We will not let Trump intimidate or debilitate us," she added in another post. 

Fox News’ Patrick McGovern and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
