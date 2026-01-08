DHS targets ‘worst-of-the-worst’: Christmastime sweep nets sexual predators, drug kingpins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Department of Homeland Security officials said agents were out tracking down and arresting hundreds of criminal illegal immigrants, including domestic abusers, drug proliferators and robbers over the holidays.

ICE and the U.S. Border Patrol have routinely conducted geographically targeted raids, beginning earlier this year in Los Angeles and Chicago; as the latest roundup focused on Ohio and California, officials told Fox News Digital.

Emanuel Guijosa-Nonato, a Mexican national with a criminal record who illegally entered the U.S. multiple times, was nabbed following convictions for aggravated assault against a police officer, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence, and illegal re-entry.

Guijosa-Nonato was one of at least 280 criminal illegals who were captured during the Ohio piece of the law enforcement surge, dubbed "Operation Buckeye."

Another illegal immigrant arrested in Buckeye was Andres Blanco-Hernandez, who was wanted on assault and domestic violence charges.

"Operation Buckeye resulted in the arrest of more than 280 criminal illegal aliens convicted of assaulting a police officer, criminal firearm possession, and drug trafficking," Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

During the operation, agents also captured Wilmar Edgardo Lozano-Alcantara, a criminal illegal immigrant from El Salvador convicted of drug possession, robbery, and trespassing.

Venezuelan national Melvin Alejandro Rodriguez-Rodriguez was himself nabbed by authorities on assault allegations.

Fernandez Flores from nearby Honduras was captured by ICE as well. Flores was previously convicted of making a false police report and arrested for larceny and obstructing police.

In California, where some DHS arrests in that mission were previously reported, federal authorities said nearly 120 additional illegal immigrants convicted of crimes were captured in less than a week, during what would otherwise be part of the Twelve Days of Christmas.

From December 26 through New Year’s Eve, pedophiles, registered sex offenders, abusers and serial drunk drivers – all of whom are in the U.S. illegally – were brought to justice, DHS said.

McLaughlin blamed Gov. Gavin Newsom for the need for such an operation, saying in a statement that "criminal illegal aliens flock to California because they know Governor Newsom and his fellow sanctuary politicians will allow them to terrorize innocent American families."

Newsom and other California officials have criticized DHS’ presence in the state, stemming back to when the agency stormed into Los Angeles and was met with violent riots.

Two of the worst offenders in that sting came from Mexico.

Registered sex offenders Juan Perez and Rogelio Sanchez-Hidalgo were both previously convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14.

In response to Newsom being blamed by McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the governor fired back in comments to Fox News Digital.

"We know all too well the chaos and terror federal immigration officials bring to our communities and American citizens," Diana Crofts-Pelayo said, while providing a new nickname for Noem.

"Kosplay Kristi should stick to the facts," Crofts-Pelayo said. "Her indiscriminate and racially motivated mass detention agenda has ripped away legal status and arrested Americans and widely targeted hardworking people with no criminal history, all while trampling on the very rights that protect us from wrongful detention and deportations."

"And let’s not forget – California law allows coordination with ICE for people charged with or convicted of serious or violent crimes – with our state prison system coordinating their transfer to federal agents once released."