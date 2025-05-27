ICE makes several arrests across the country over Memorial Day weekend

Federal immigration authorities arrested multiple migrants in various cities across the U.S. over Memorial Day weekend, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The arrests happened on Saturday, when they were taken into custody by ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers based in Boston, Denver, Houston, Newark, New York City, Salt Lake City and San Francisco, according to ICE.

Kevin Estuarde Hernandez, 18, of Guatemala, was arrested by ERO Boston along with other federal agencies. Hernandez was in the U.S. without admission or parole. He is a suspected 18th Street gang member who local police in Everett, Massachusetts, say was involved in a shooting between 18th Street and MS-13 gangs.

ERO Denver arrested Jose Antonio Deras, 45, of El Salvador. Deras, who is in the U.S. illegally and was denied temporary protected status in 2008, was ordered removed by a judge in 2009. He has multiple traffic convictions and has pending charges for felony sexual assault on a child, according to ICE.

Misael Delgado-Carlos, 35, of Mexico, was arrested by ERO Houston. She was previously removed from the U.S. before reentering illegally. She also has a criminal conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Harris County, Texas, for which she was sentenced to four years deferred adjudication.

Eduardo Sanchez-Hernandez, 32, of Mexico, was arrested by Newark ERO with help from Homeland Security Investigations Newark. Sanchez-Hernandez, who entered the U.S. without authorization, has a criminal history that ICE says indicates an arrest and pending disposition on charges of sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13-endangering- sexual conduct with a minor.

ERO New York City arrested Litzy Janel Saavedra, 26, of Mexico, who was served a Notice to Appear. Saavedra, who is in the U.S. illegally, has a criminal history that includes a 2022 conviction for third-degree felony rape in Yonkers, New York.

Jose Barrios-Bello, 35, of Mexico, was arrested by ERO Salt Lake City after he was previously removed from the U.S. and reentered illegally. He had been convicted of distribution of methamphetamine and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Carlos Torres Valdovinos, 46, of Mexico, was arrested by ERO San Francisco. He entered the U.S. illegally and has a criminal history that includes a felony conviction for oral copulation of a child in Stanislaus County, California. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Torres Valdovinos was removed to Mexico on Sunday, ICE said. The others will remain in custody pending removal proceedings.