DHS unleashes scathing response after Walz asks agency to ‘reassess’ enforcement

FIRST ON FOX: As Minnesota continues to reel from a massive fraud scheme involving the state’s Somali community, Homeland Security Assistant Secretary McLaughlin gave a scathing response to Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s request for the agency to "reassess" its immigration enforcement strategy.

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Walz said he was writing with "serious concern" regarding arrests of U.S. citizens made by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis.

McLaughlin told Fox News Digital that "instead of trying to spread misinformation, Tim Walz should focus on protecting American lives and thanking the brave men and women of DHS law enforcement who are risking their lives to make communities in his state safer."

"Yes, U.S. citizens who assault and obstruct law enforcement have been arrested," she went on, adding, "There is a growing and disturbing trend of agitators and rioters obstructing the arrest of illegal aliens and assaulting our brave law enforcement. Our officers are facing a more than 1050% increase in assaults and an 8000% increase in death threats."

"Obstructing law enforcement is not protesting; it is a crime," said McLaughlin.

In response to Walz raising concerns about the arrest of a U.S. citizen named "Sue," McLaughlin said the woman assaulted a federal law enforcement officer during a "targeted enforcement operation" in Minneapolis to arrest an Ecuadoran criminal illegal named Quiquintuna Capuz.

According to McLaughlin, Capuz has a previous conviction for felony assault on a police officer. She said that despite the illegal’s record, a "violent group of rioters formed and began assaulting and obstructing law enforcement as they were arresting this dangerous criminal."

U.S. citizen Susan Tincher was arrested after she "assaulted a federal agent, tried to break through a security perimeter set up for public safety, ignored lawful commands, and became violent," per McLaughlin.

"Secretary Noem has been clear: if you lay a hand on a law enforcement you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said McLaughlin.

In his letter, Walz urged Noem to review recent arrests made by federal agents to ensure they have a judicial warrant authorizing detention or seizure and to clarify the legal standard under which a citizen may exercise his rights to document and witness "aggressive law enforcement actions."

"Reports indicate that some citizens were documenting federal activity, while others were going about their daily lives," he wrote. "This troubling pattern raised serious questions, not only about due process and the rights of U.S. citizens, but also about trust between Minnesota communities and federal authorities."

"This series of incidents raises serious concerns about civil liberties and trust between Minnesota communities and federal authorities," Walz said in a statement regarding his letter.

"Minnesotans have long valued civic engagement, and detaining citizens for lawfully exercising those rights or going about their daily lives sends a deeply disturbing message. I am urging Secretary Noem to respect the constitution and for her administration to ensure that federal operations are conducted lawfully and with respect for the rights of all individuals."

He stated that the "forcefulness, lack of communication and unlawful practices" displayed by federal agents won't be tolerated in Minnesota. He urged Noem to reassess the broader enforcement strategy.

Walz referenced another person named "Mubashir," who he said was chased, tackled and handcuffed before being detained despite stating his citizenship status, he said.

The governor said those who document law enforcement activity "play an essential role in transparency, accountability and safeguarding civil liberties in Minnesota."

Immigration officials have said that individuals are free to watch and film law enforcement operations, but anyone obstructing authorities from doing their jobs could face arrest.

In a statement later on Wednesday night, Walz said, "It’s clear the feds are intent on stoking fear and provoking Minnesotans. Trump wants a show. Don’t give it to him. Stay safe and remain peaceful if you’re interacting with ICE."

DHS shot back in an X post that "for the past 6 years, Minnesotans have lived in fear for their lives, their families, and their property as you’ve let criminal illegal aliens run wild in your state."

"Governor, do you stand with the illegal aliens we’re taking off YOUR streets or with Americans?" DHS wrote.

Minneapolis has been at the center of controversy in recent weeks over a massive fraud scheme dating back to at least 2020 that permeated several departments and several nonprofits, ranging from childcare services to COVID-19 relief, to autism care, and is believed by many to eventually eclipse $1 billion in wasted state and federal taxpayer funds.

Republican lawmakers in the state have told Fox News Digital they believe that Walz deserves much of the blame.

State Rep. Mark Koran said, "You have to look at who's been solely in charge of that process, which has been Governor Walz."

"The executive body controls every agency. And I think what to understand is how they are either extraordinarily incompetent or willfully complicit. There are no alternatives to it. And I think they're actually both," said Koran.

