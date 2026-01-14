ICE detainer issued for El Salvadoran national charged with killing two North Carolina teens

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A dual tragedy in Charlotte, North Carolina, is fueling fresh outrage against "sanctuary" policies after an illegal alien was charged in the cold-blooded murders of two teenagers, crimes federal officials say never should have happened.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer against Aristides Eli Orellana-Ramirez, an El Salvadoran national, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced. Orellana-Ramirez was charged with killing 16-year-old Bravlio Galeano Ayala and 18-year-old Samir Canales Molina.

"Another tragic loss of life at the hands of a criminal illegal alien," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. "The two male victims were just 16 and 18 years old, both with a whole life ahead of them. Their lives were ripped away in moments by a criminal illegal alien who should have NEVER been in our country in the first place."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said gunfire erupted around 3:30 a.m. Dec. 20, 2025, in southwest Charlotte. Both teens were later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

In a harrowing detail, investigators said the victims’ bodies were found more than 6 miles apart. Detectives believe the teens were "shot at the same location during the same incident and then traveled away from the scene in an attempt to find help."

While the investigation remains ongoing, the case has already become a political lightning rod.

According to DHS, Orellana-Ramirez entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown date and location without inspection.

The killings come as federal authorities ramp up pressure on jurisdictions that refuse to honor ICE detainers, a practice DHS says allows criminal aliens to cycle back onto the streets.

ICE reported in November that local authorities across North Carolina failed to honor nearly 1,400 detainers, instead releasing criminal aliens back into communities.

During Operation Charlotte’s Web, Charlotte officials publicly vowed to resist immigration enforcement actions and stand up for the migrant community.

"Unfortunately, North Carolina’s sanctuary politicians often REFUSE to allow us into their jails and release these known criminals back into American communities," McLaughlin said. "President Trump and Secretary Noem launched Operation Charlotte’s Web to target these criminals and get them out of American neighborhoods."

Operation Charlotte’s Web deployed increased federal resources to Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas to target "high-threat" illegal aliens with violent criminal histories.