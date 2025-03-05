Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

ICE deports Dominican migrant wanted for human smuggling that led to death of 3 minors

Batista Matos, 36, was previously deported by U.S. authorities in 2010, 2011, 2019 and 2023

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump touts the success of his administration’s deportation operations during his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

A Dominican man wanted in his home country for human smuggling that resulted in the deaths of three minors was deported by ICE Miami earlier this week, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Batista Matos, 36, was sent home on an ICE removal flight for the fifth time on Monday. 

He departed Miami for Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where he was met by local law enforcement and taken into custody.

Batista Matos deported

Batista Matos, 36, was deported to the Dominican Republic for the fifth time on Monday to face charges in connection with fatal human smuggling. (ICE ERO Miami)

"The return of this fugitive to the Dominican Republic is a prime example of how ICE works closely with our international law enforcement partners to identify, locate and remove criminal aliens who are wanted in their country for allegedly committing crimes," said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Miami acting Field Office Director Juan Lopez Vega.

Matos was first deported on Oct. 8, 2010, when U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered him near Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, after he had entered the territory illegally.

U.S. Border Patrol agents deported Batista Matos for the first time in 2010 after they encountered him near Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico (pictured above), after he had entered the territory illegally.

U.S. Border Patrol agents deported Batista Matos for the first time in 2010 after they encountered him near Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico (pictured above), after he had entered the territory illegally. (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Though details of the encounters were not provided, ICE said he was also found and removed in 2011, 2019 and 2023.

In connection with his latest deportation, Matos was arrested in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in September 2024 after Dominican authorities issued a warrant for his arrest following a deadly "alien smuggling venture," ICE said. 

He came into ICE custody on Feb. 6 and was transferred to Miami pending his removal.

"ICE prioritizes the arrest and removal of criminal alien fugitives. As a result, our communities are safer and more secure," Lopez Vega said.

ice-ero-flights

ICE ERO Miami sent Batista Matos, 36, back home to the Dominican Republic via a deportation flight on Monday. (ICE Seattle)

American authorities partnered with the Dominican National Police to return Matos to his home country, where he will face charges for his alleged crimes.