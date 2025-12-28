Expand / Collapse search
Homeland Security

ICE delivers 'greatest gift of all' with Christmas arrests of convicted criminals across multiple states

DHS assistant secretary praises agents who tracked down 'gang members' and 'murderers' on holidays

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Deputy ICE director warns of ‘historic number’ of threats against agents Video

Deputy ICE director warns of ‘historic number’ of threats against agents

Deputy ICE Director Madison Sheahan discusses the rise in vehicular attacks against federal immigration agents and the migrant truck drivers suing the California DMV on ‘Saturday in America.’

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Saturday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested some of the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal immigrants on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

While many Americans spent the holidays with their loved ones, ICE agents put "their lives on the line" to track down and arrest "gang members, murderers, drug traffickers, and violent thugs," according to DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

"While families across the country joined together for Christmas celebrations, ICE continued delivering the American people the greatest gift of all: getting criminals out of our neighborhoods and protecting our families," McLaughlin said in a statement.

The arrests included illegal immigrants from Mexico, Cuba, Somalia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Sudan, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. All had past criminal convictions.

Arrests made on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day included:

Samuel Juarez-Cruz, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, who was convicted of criminal homicide, third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide in Pennsylvania. 

Samuel Juarez-Cruz

Samuel Juarez-Cruz was convicted of criminal homicide, third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide in Pennsylvania.  (Department of Homeland Security)

Miguel Gonzalez-Toledo, an illegal immigrant from Cuba, who was convicted of homicide and drug trafficking offenses in Florida.

Miguel Gonzalez-Toledo

Miguel Gonzalez-Toledo was convicted of homicide and drug trafficking offenses in Florida. (Department of Homeland Security)

Mohamed Hassan Jeylani, an illegal immigrant from Somalia, with multiple convictions, including stolen vehicle possession, reckless endangerment, unlawful flight from police and drug-impaired driving.

Mohamed Hassan Jeylani

Mohamed Hassan Jeylani was convicted of stolen vehicle possession, reckless endangerment, unlawful flight from police and drug-impaired driving. (Department of Homeland Security)

Lionel Arevalo-Rubio, an MS-13 gang member from El Salvador, who was convicted of robbery in Los Angeles.

Lionel Arevalo-Rubio

Lionel Arevalo-Rubio was convicted of robbery in Los Angeles. (Department of Homeland Security)

Juan David Vazquez-Reyes, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, was convicted of death by auto or vessel in New Jersey.

Juan David Vazquez-Reyes

Juan David Vazquez-Reyes was convicted of death by auto or vessel in New Jersey. (Department of Homeland Security)

Marcos Archila-Aquino, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, who was convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon in Utah.

Marcos Archila-Aquino

Marcos Archila-Aquino was convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon in Utah. (Department of Homeland Security)

Juan Zarzoza-Garza, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, who was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Texas.

Juan Zarzoza-Garza

Juan Zarzoza-Garza was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Texas. (Department of Homeland Security)

Yasir Emilio Lohai Ojok, an illegal immigrant from Sudan, who was convicted of second-degree burglary in California.

Yasir Emilio Lohai Ojok

Yasir Emilio Lohai Ojok was convicted of second-degree burglary in California. (Department of Homeland Security)

Leonardo Miliano, an illegal immigrant from the Dominican Republic, who was convicted of illegal firearm possession in Massachusetts.

Leonardo Miliano

Leonardo Miliano was convicted of illegal firearm possession in Massachusetts. (Department of Homeland Security)

Jose Arena-Ojeda, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, who was convicted of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens and alien smuggling in Texas.

Jose Arena-Ojeda

Jose Arena-Ojeda was convicted of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens and alien smuggling in Texas. (Department of Homeland Security)

"We are thankful for our law enforcement who sacrifice time with their family and put their lives on the line to remove the worst of the worst," McLaughlin added.

DHS recently announced that more than 2.5 million illegal immigrants have left the U.S. since President Donald Trump returned to office this year, citing a sweeping immigration crackdown it says has led to the "most secure border in American history."

Fox News Digital's Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
