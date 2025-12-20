Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

DHS packages latest ICE arrests as 'Christmas gift to Americans'

On Friday, DHS said that more than 2.5 million illegal immigrants have left the US since President Donald Trump returned to office

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published | Updated
DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin joins 'Saturday in America' to discuss claims that deported U.S. veterans have been deported, how they are partnering with the TSA to identify illegal immigrants and threats against her life.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)'s "Christmas gift to Americans" came early as agents pulled more illegal immigrants with criminal records off the streets.

"This holiday season, ICE is working around the clock to ensure silent nights and safer streets," DHS said in its announcement.

On Friday, DHS announced that ICE arrested illegal immigrants across the country whose criminal records include burglary, robbery and aggravated kidnapping. Homeland Security declared the latest arrestees to be some of the "worst of the worst."

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TOUTS ‘MOST SECURE BORDER IN HISTORY’ AS 2.5 MILLION MIGRANTS EXIT US

"Violent criminal illegal aliens who break our laws have absolutely no business remaining in the United States," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "Yesterday’s arrests include criminal illegal aliens convicted for burglary, bank robbery, and kidnapping. We are thankful for our law enforcement who delivered the best Christmas gift for American families this holiday season: safer communities."

The arrests that took place on Thursday included illegal immigrants from Chile, Colombia, Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras. All had past criminal convictions.

Jessupe Sandino Berraza-Rivera

Jessupe Sandino Berraza-Rivera

A mugshot of Jessupe Sandino Berraza-Rivera, an illegal immigrant from Chile. (Department of Homeland Security)

Jessupe Sandino Berraza-Rivera, from Chile, is a member of a transnational organized crime enterprise known as the South American Theft Group, according to DHS. He was convicted for burglary in Santa Ana, Calif.

Luis Enrique Castaneda-Reyes

Luis Enrique Castaneda-Reyes

A mugshot of Luis Enrique Castaneda-Reyes, an illegal immigrant from Colombia. (Department of Homeland Security)

Luis Enrique Castaneda-Reyes, an illegal immigrant from Colombia, has 10 criminal convictions, including for bank robbery by force and violent crimes involving drugs and a machine gun in the U.S. District Court for New Jersey.

EXCLUSIVE: MILLIONS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS LEAVE US IN RECORD-BREAKING YEAR UNDER TRUMP POLICIES, DHS SAYS 

Elidelfo Castro-Nava

Elidelfo Castro-Nava

A mugshot of Elidelfo Castro-Nava, an illegal immigrant from Mexico. (Department of Homeland Security)

Elidelfo Castro-Nava, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, was convicted of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury in the third degree in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Juan Emerson Gomez-Sorto

Juan Emerson Gomez-Sorto

A mugshot of Juan Emerson Gomez-Sorto, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador. (Department of Homeland Security)

Juan Emerson Gomez-Sorto, who hails from El Salvador, was convicted of aggravated assault in Price, Utah.

Jesser Sandoval-Cruz

Jesser Sandoval-Cruz

A mugshot of Jesser Sandoval-Cruz, an illegal immigrant from Honduras. (Department of Homeland Security)

Jesser Sandoval-Cruz, a Honduran national, was convicted of assault of a family/household member after a previous conviction in Harris County, Texas.

Trump and Noem seated at a table

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem touted the progress made during President Trump's first year back in office. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

DHS said Friday that more than 2.5 million illegal immigrants have left the U.S. since President Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025. It added that the administration's sweeping crackdown has led to the "most secure border in American history." 

"In less than a year, President Trump has delivered some of the most historic and consequential achievements in presidential history, and this administration is just getting started," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement

"Under President Trump’s leadership, we are making America safe again and putting the American people first," she said. "In record time, we have secured the border, taken the fight to cartels and arrested thousands upon thousands of criminal illegal aliens."

Fox News Digital's Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.

