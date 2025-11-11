Expand / Collapse search
Veterans

DHS salutes veterans turned ICE agents after major arrests across the country

More than 7,500 veterans now serve as ICE agents confronting armed adversaries and violent protesters

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Gary Sinise says Veterans Day is a reminder that the mission never ends for those who serve Video

Gary Sinise says Veterans Day is a reminder that the mission never ends for those who serve

"Forrest Gump" star Gary Sinise talks about the importance of supporting veterans and service members who struggle to express trauma and vulnerability.

EXCLUSIVE: On Veterans Day, the Department of Homeland Security honored the thousands of veterans who have transitioned from defending the U.S. in uniform to safeguarding the nation’s borders and communities.

"DHS honors the patriotism and heroism of Americans who served our country and continue to protect our homeland and freedoms by arresting the worst of the worst criminals across the U.S.," a department spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin added that there are more than 7,500 veterans serving as ICE agents – a job where videos and reports in recent months show similarly dangerous situations and confrontations with armed civilian adversaries and violent protesters.

DHS ARRESTS CHICAGO’S ‘WORST OF THE WORST’ AMID SURGE IN DOMESTIC TERROR ATTACKS

Albert Quinones Quinones mugshot

Albert Miguel Quinones-Quinones, captured by ICE in Pottsville, Pa, is seen in this mugshot. (Courtesy: ICE)

"Just yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, rapists, and other violent criminals. We are eternally grateful to all Americans who have bravely served [and] protected our freedoms. We are only the land of the free because of the brave."

Veterans-turned-ICE agents took part in several Veterans Day eve operations targeting sex offenders and child predators across locations ranging from Pennsylvania’s Coal Region to the Utah desert. 

On Monday, ICE’s Philadelphia office arrested Columbian national Albert Quinones-Quinones in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania.

UNION BOSS COMPARES ICE TO AL PACINO MOBSTER AS MORE DEMS PILE ON IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT

ICE arrested Jesus Hernandez Hernandez

Jesus Hernandez-Hernandez, arrested by ICE in western New York, is seen in this mugshot (Courtesy: ICE)

Residents in Pottsville – known nationally for being home to America’s oldest brewery; Yuengling; and a once-booming coal industry – are safer now that Quinones-Quinones is off the street, DHS said.

The illegal immigrant has a prior sexual assault conviction in local court and a longer criminal history, according to the agency.

To the north, ICE in Buffalo, New York, arrested Delbes De Jesus Hernandez-Vargas of the Dominican Republic. He has a prior conviction in Bronx County, New York for rape.

Also in The Bronx, ICE corralled Luis Castillo-Flores, 45, another Dominican national with a violent prior rap sheet.

ICE-agents-at-home-chicago

ICE Agents converge on a home in Illinois (Christopher Dilts/Getty Images)

In Utah, ICE agents took Guatemalan national Juan Guerra-Ubaldo into custody Monday. The 61-year-old had been previously arrested for sexually abusing a minor in nearby Washington County.

Also out west, Jesus Hernandez-Hernandez was captured by federal agents in Texas, where he previously was convicted of sexually assaulting a child under 14.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

