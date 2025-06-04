Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

ICE arrests Russian national accused of being member of Al Qaeda

ICE Philadelphia says arrest 'reaffirms our unwavering commitment to safeguard the homeland'

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Philadelphia have arrested a Russian national accused of being a member of Al Qaeda. 

The 39-year-old man detained on May 23 was born in Tajikistan and is a fugitive who is wanted overseas, ICE announced this week. 

"Arresting individuals linked to terrorist organizations such as Al Qaeda reaffirms our unwavering commitment to safeguard the homeland," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Philadelphia Field Office Director Brian McShane said in a statement. 

"Through close collaboration with our outstanding partners at the FBI, we have taken decisive action to make our communities safer and prevent potential threats to the American people," he added. 

US CONDUCTS AIRSTRIKE AGAINST AL QAEDA-LINKED MILITANTS IN SOMALIA 

ICE arrests Tajikistan-born Russian national

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are seen on May 23 arresting a Tajikistan-born Russian national. (ICE)

ICE said the man was first detained at the San Ysidro Pedestrian West point of entry in California in March 2023 and "charged as an inadmissible alien under the Immigration and Nationality Act because he didn’t have an immigrant visa." 

LARGEST EVER ICE OPERATION RESULTS IN NEARLY 1,500 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARRESTED IN BLUE STATE 

ICE arrests suspect in Philadelphia

The Russian national was first encountered at the San Ysidro Pedestrian West point of entry in California on Mar. 21, 2023, ICE said. (ICE)

"He was served a notice to appear before an immigration judge and paroled into the United States," according to ICE. 

Then this month, officials in Tajikistan declared the man a fugitive. 

ICE Philly raid

ICE conducted a worksite raid at a car wash in Philadelphia in January, arresting seven illegal immigrants, with six being from Mexico and one from the Dominican Republic. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

"It is alleged that he is or was a member of Al-Qaeda," ICE said. "After his arrest, this individual was detained in ICE custody, where he will remain pending removal from the U.S." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.