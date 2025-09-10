ICE arrests 'pedophiles, rapists, abusers' in Chicago sanctuary city crackdown operation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested several dangerous criminal illegal aliens in the sanctuary city of Chicago, for heinous crimes such as sexually assaulting a child family member, rape, armed robbery and domestic battery.

As part of Operation Midway Blitz, these arrests honor Katie Abraham, who was killed in a drunk-driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol in Illinois.

"In just the last few days in Chicago, ICE has arrested pedophiles, rapists, abusers, armed robbers, and other violent thugs," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. "These are the criminal illegal aliens Governor Pritzker, Mayor Johnson, and their fellow sanctuary politicians protect over the law-abiding American citizens."

"These criminal illegal aliens flocked to Illinois because sanctuary policies allow them to roam free and terrorize innocent Americans without consequence," McLaughlin said. "President Trump and Secretary Noem have a clear message: no city is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, deport you, and you will never return."

DHS provided mugshots of they the department described as some of the worst of the worst offenders arrested.

DHS will continue our law enforcement and public safety mission undeterred as we surge ICE resources in the city in coordination with our federal partners from across the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice.