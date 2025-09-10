Expand / Collapse search
Chicago

ICE arrests 'pedophiles, rapists, abusers' in Chicago sanctuary city crackdown operation

Officials in Chicago target criminal illegal aliens in Operation Midway Blitz in honor of slain Katie Abraham

By Brooke Taylor Fox News
Operation Midway Blitz ramps up in Chicago Video

Operation Midway Blitz ramps up in Chicago

Fox News' Garrett Tenney reports in the increase in activity at an ICE processing center as the operation aims to arrest the 'worst of the worst.'

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested several dangerous criminal illegal aliens in the sanctuary city of Chicago, for heinous crimes such as sexually assaulting a child family member, rape, armed robbery and domestic battery. 

As part of Operation Midway Blitz, these arrests honor Katie Abraham, who was killed in a drunk-driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol in Illinois. 

"In just the last few days in Chicago, ICE has arrested pedophiles, rapists, abusers, armed robbers, and other violent thugs," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. "These are the criminal illegal aliens Governor Pritzker, Mayor Johnson, and their fellow sanctuary politicians protect over the law-abiding American citizens."

  • mugshot of Varinderpal Singh
    Image 1 of 4

    Varinderpal Singh, a 24-year-old criminal alien from India, convicted of atrongarm rape.   (ICE)

  • mugshot of Pascual Lucas-Baltazar
    Image 2 of 4

    Pascual Lucas-Baltazar, a 23-year-old criminal alien from Guatemala, convicted of DUI and has pending charges for hit-and-run.   (ICE)

  • mugshot of Marcelino Ramos Crus
    Image 3 of 4

    Marcelino Ramos Crus, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for DUI, resisting a police officer, and vehicular burglary.    (ICE)

  • mugshot of Juan Armenta
    Image 4 of 4

    Juan Armenta, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for armed robbery and DUI.   (ICE)

"These criminal illegal aliens flocked to Illinois because sanctuary policies allow them to roam free and terrorize innocent Americans without consequence," McLaughlin said. "President Trump and Secretary Noem have a clear message: no city is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, deport you, and you will never return." 

DHS provided mugshots of they the department described as some of the worst of the worst offenders arrested.

  • mugshot of Hector Palomar-Flores
    Image 1 of 4

    Hector Palomar-Flores, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for domestic battery, assault, and DUI.    (ICE)

  • Jose Luis Amador-Bonilla
    Image 2 of 4

    Jose Luis Amador-Bonilla, a 39-year-old criminal alien from Guatemala, convicted of forgery and who has pending charges for domestic violence.   (ICE)

  • mugshot of Ignacio Santiago-Garcia
    Image 3 of 4

    Ignacio Santiago-Garcia, a 37-year-old criminal alien from Mexico, who’s been arrested for DUI and possession of stolen property.   (ICE)

  • mugshot of Francisco Tziquin-Balux
    Image 4 of 4

    Francisco Tziquin-Balux, a 30-year-old criminal alien from Guatemala with pending charges for hit-and-run.   (ICE)

  • mugshot of Carlos Roman-Berrera
    Image 1 of 4

    Carlos Roman-Berrera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child family member and previously convicted of DUI.    (ICE)

  • mugshot of Brandon Riquelmer Gonzalez-Salazar
    Image 2 of 4

    Brandon Riquelmer Gonzalez-Salazar, a 19-year-old criminal alien from Guatemala, with pending charges for firing a weapon.   (ICE)

  • mugshot of Bolotbek Dzhenutbaev
    Image 3 of 4

    Bolotbek Dzhenutbaev, a criminal illegal alien from Kyrgyzstan, previously charged with domestic battery/bodily harm.    (ICE)

  • mugshot of Bernardino Perez-Arrevillaga
    Image 4 of 4

    Bernardino Perez-Arrevillaga, a criminal illegal alien and registered sex offender from Mexico, previously arrested for battery/bodily harm, and criminal damage to property and convicted of aggravated sexual assault victim 13-17, and a sex offender registration violation.    (ICE)

DHS will continue our law enforcement and public safety mission undeterred as we surge ICE resources in the city in coordination with our federal partners from across the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice. 

Brooke Taylor is a Dallas-based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). She joined the network in 2024.
