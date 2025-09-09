ICE agents break car window to arrest resisting illegal immigrant in exclusive Fox News ride-along

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) began Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago this week, arresting multiple criminal illegal immigrants as Fox News joined agents for an exclusive ride-along.

On Tuesday, ICE agents arrested a Mexican national on a federal criminal arrest warrant for multiple felony re-entries into the United States. Fox News learned that the individual had been deported twice to Mexico and returned a third time to the U.S. He is also facing charges for assault in a previous case.

Fox News cameras followed agents as they approached the Mexican national outside his home. The individual tried to enter his car to avoid arrest, forcing ICE agents to break its window and extract him from the vehicle. He then appears to continue resisting arrest.

The Mexican national will face federal criminal prosecution before he is deported, potentially spending time in jail, Fox News learned.

On Monday, Fox News followed ICE agents as they apprehended a 43-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico who was convicted last year of forcibly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13. He remains in custody.

The operation has already resulted in multiple arrests, and ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan told Fox News that they will "continue going after the worst of the worst."

"These criminal aliens have wreaked havoc on the American people for years and that time is over," ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan told Fox News. "And even when we have pushback from Democratic leadership, that’s not going to stop us."

The Department of Homeland Security announced that the operation is being done in honor of 20-yr-old Katie Abraham, who was killed in a drunk-driving hit-and-run crash in Illinois earlier this year that was caused by an illegal migrant from Guatemala.

Katie’s dad, Joe Abraham, appeared on "FOX & Friends" earlier Tuesday, saying he hoped Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and other leaders would work with the Trump administration to keep the state’s streets safe.

"My daughter was taken, we are separated, I will never see her again," he said. "She got death, I got a life sentence."

The operation is being carried out with other federal partners, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Marshals Service.

The operation is expected to last weeks, like May's Operation Patriot in Boston which resulted in over 1,500 criminal alien apprehensions.