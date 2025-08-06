Tom Homan puts sanctuary cities 'on notice' as Trump administration cracks down on immigration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration is ramping up its crackdown on sanctuary cities, accusing them of protecting undocumented migrants with criminal backgrounds.

Border czar Tom Homan joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Wednesday and declared these cities were officially "on notice."

"Promises made, promises kept," said Homan. "President Trump promised he'd take the sanctuary cities on, and that's exactly what we're doing."

Attorney General Pam Bondi is also calling out sanctuary cities. The Justice Department released a list of jurisdictions it claims are obstructing federal immigration enforcement.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SUES LOS ANGELES OVER SANCTUARY POLICIES THAT 'IMPEDE' ICE OPERATIONS

The list included major cities like New York, Boston, and Chicago. It also called out states like California, Colorado, and Minnesota. All the cities, states, and counties listed have predominantly swung towards left-leaning policies.

"I thank God Pam Bondi stepped on this right away," said Homan of the list. "We're putting them on notice."

The Justice Department statement said the areas included on the list were evaluated based on their laws, executive directives, and local ordinances. Immigration officials alleged that some of these measures have been used to "impede enforcement of federal immigration statutes and regulations."

TRUMP DOJ SUES NEW YORK CITY OVER LONG-STANDING SANCTUARY IMMIGRATION POLICIES

"When a public safety threat, illegal alien [is] in your jail, work with us, give us access to the jail," urged Homan.

"Let us arrest the public safety threat in the safety and security of a jail, which is safer for everybody."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem voiced similar concerns during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, saying a lack of cooperation in sanctuary cities makes it difficult for her officers to operate safely.

"We have extensive experience in these cities, in these states, and how difficult it is for our officers to operate and to do their work every day when they don't have the backup of local law enforcement," she said.

THIS IS HOW TRUMP CAN BREAK DEFIANT SANCTUARY CITIES

Many Democratic city leaders continue to reject cooperation with ICE. Last month, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said his city "will not ever cooperate with ICE."

"It’s unconscionable at a time in which so many working people and poor people need government to show up for them…" Johnson said during a press conference.

"That this administration, the Trump administration, has caused so much consternation and division."

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has also voiced opposition. She criticized ICE agents for wearing face coverings during operations, drawing comparisons to neo-Nazi groups. It was a statement which was met with immediate pushback from Homeland Security on the social media platform X.

A group of 12 Democratic members of Congress are also suing the Trump administration, accusing it of restricting access to federal immigration detention centers. Their lawsuit comes after the Department of Homeland Security implemented a policy requiring a one-week notice for visits and limited access to certain areas.

Homan has frequently dismissed criticism that ICE is targeting mostly non-criminal migrants, claiming the pushback to their immigration agenda is driven by the media.

"Despite what most of the media is saying, the vast majority of people ICE arrests every day are criminal aliens," said Homan.

In July, Homeland Security announced some of the crimes of the migrants in their custody, including predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and meth trafficking.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Homan added that the administration has already taken legal steps to prosecute sanctuary cities that are opposing ICE’s agenda, and that they’ll continue to hold them responsible.