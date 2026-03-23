Mask-free ICE agents begin patrolling US airports; Trump floats National Guard

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Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents deployed to U.S. airports to help with TSA security lines beginning Monday.

President Donald Trump advised Monday that the agents should not wear masks while on that assignment, adding he could bring in the National Guard to assist with airport chaos if needed.

"ICE was my idea," Trump told reporters on the tarmac before boarding Air Force One from West Palm Beach on Monday morning. "First person I called, Tom Homan, I said, what do you think? He said, I think it's great."

Trump wanted to make sure with Homan that the ICE agents at the airports to help alleviate TSA security stress were not masked.

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"I put out a statement and I asked him, would it be possible to take off masks?" Trump added.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he supports ICE officers wearing masks when dealing with "hardened criminals," but said he wants "no masks" when they are "helping our country out of the Democrat caused mess."

"I am a BIG proponent of ICE wearing masks as they search for, and are forced to deal with, hardened criminals, many of whom were let into our Country by Sleepy Joe Biden and his wonderful 'Border Czar,' Kamala (she never even went to the Border!), through their absolutely INSANE Open Border Policy," Trump wrote Monday morning.

"I would greatly appreciate, however, NO MASKS, when helping our Country out of the Democrat caused MESS at the airports, etc. Thank you!"

Asked about the airport deployment during a pre-Air Force One press gaggle, Trump praised ICE for stepping in and said the agents "will do great." He then escalated the warning, saying, "And if that’s not enough, I’ll bring in the National Guard."

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"We're not going to have the Democrats destroy our country," Trump told reporters in an under-wing gaggle. "These people are the most destructive sick people, the Democrats."