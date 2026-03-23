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Homeland Security

Mask-free ICE agents begin patrolling US airports; Trump floats National Guard

Trump wants 'no masks' when ICE officers are 'helping our country out of the Democrat caused mess'

By Eric Mack Fox News
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ICE agents begin patrolling US airports Video

ICE agents begin patrolling US airports

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were seen Monday at airports in New York, Atlanta and Houston, with President Donald Trump saying the officers are "there to help." (Credit: FNC, Associated Press, FNC)

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Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents deployed to U.S. airports to help with TSA security lines beginning Monday.

President Donald Trump advised Monday that the agents should not wear masks while on that assignment, adding he could bring in the National Guard to assist with airport chaos if needed.

"ICE was my idea," Trump told reporters on the tarmac before boarding Air Force One from West Palm Beach on Monday morning. "First person I called, Tom Homan, I said, what do you think? He said, I think it's great."

Trump wanted to make sure with Homan that the ICE agents at the airports to help alleviate TSA security stress were not masked.

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ICE agents at Newark airport

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) agents stand at Newark Liberty International Airport, as hundreds of agents were ordered to deploy to airports to help fill TSA staffing gaps, in Newark, New Jersey, March 23, 2026.  (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

"I put out a statement and I asked him, would it be possible to take off masks?" Trump added.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he supports ICE officers wearing masks when dealing with "hardened criminals," but said he wants "no masks" when they are "helping our country out of the Democrat caused mess."

ICE agents outside Atlanta airport

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents walk the perimeter of the domestic terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, March 23, 2026. (REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer)

"I am a BIG proponent of ICE wearing masks as they search for, and are forced to deal with, hardened criminals, many of whom were let into our Country by Sleepy Joe Biden and his wonderful 'Border Czar,' Kamala (she never even went to the Border!), through their absolutely INSANE Open Border Policy," Trump wrote Monday morning.

"I would greatly appreciate, however, NO MASKS, when helping our Country out of the Democrat caused MESS at the airports, etc. Thank you!"

Asked about the airport deployment during a pre-Air Force One press gaggle, Trump praised ICE for stepping in and said the agents "will do great." He then escalated the warning, saying, "And if that’s not enough, I’ll bring in the National Guard."

ICE agents walking through a terminal at JFK Airport.

ICE agents are helping with the TSA security chaos at JFK airport in New York City on Monday, foisted on Americans by the ongoing government shutdown due to Democrats' opposition to ICE. (David Dee Delgado for Fox News Digital)

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"We're not going to have the Democrats destroy our country," Trump told reporters in an under-wing gaggle. "These people are the most destructive sick people, the Democrats."

Eric Mack is a writer for Fox News Digital covering breaking news.

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