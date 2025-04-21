ICE arrests illegal immigrant with alleged terror ties in California, one of the most wanted men in India

FIRST ON FOX: An Indian citizen who is one of the most wanted fugitives in his home country for his alleged connections with terrorist activities, including planning more than a dozen grenade attacks on police officials, has been arrested by immigration officials for being in the United States illegally.

Harpreet Singh was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents last week, Fox News has learned.

Singh entered the U.S. illegally on Jan. 27, 2022, in Arizona. He was arrested by a U.S. Border Patrol agent from Tucson’s sector, placed in removal proceedings, and then released into the interior of the country.

He was arrested by ICE on April 16 in Sacramento, Calif., and will remain in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings.

"The Biden Administration not only let a wanted terrorist into our country, but after he was arrested by Border Patrol agents, they released him into the interior of our country," said Tricia McLaughlin, the Homeland Security assistant secretary for public affairs.

"While shocking, it’s not surprising given the Biden administration routinely released unvetted terrorists and criminals into American communities," she added. "Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, ICE is unleashed to remove these violent criminals from America’s streets and put an end to catch and release. We will hunt down, arrest, and lock up foreign terrorists and criminals who have operated with impunity on American soil."

Singh is wanted in India over his alleged links to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a foreign terrorist organization that was created in the 1970s. The group has been involved in political assassinations and armed attacks and terrorist bombings to further its terrorist goals, authorities said.

Singh allegedly provided terrorist funds, recruitment, and planning of a grenade attack on an Indian Police Station and on a retired Punjab police officer’s house with the intent to kill and instill fear among law enforcement officers.

He is also wanted by the Indian government for multiple violent extortion and threatening operations in India.

He is one of the most wanted men by the Indian agencies, according to the Indian Intelligence Bureau. Indian officials believe Singh to be a senior transnational terror network operative directly linked to Harwinder Singh Rinda, an infamous figure in the Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

BKI is a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization.