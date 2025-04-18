Expand / Collapse search
Politics

ACLU appeals to Supreme Court to stop Venezuelan deportations; Boasberg holds emergency hearing Friday night

The American Civil Liberties Union also asked two federal judges for an injunction and James E. Boasberg scheduled a Friday evening hearing for the request

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Supreme Court gives Trump victory, lifts stay halting Venezuelan deportations Video

Supreme Court gives Trump victory, lifts stay halting Venezuelan deportations

‘All-Star’ panelists Marc Thiessen, Susan Page and Sabrina Singh discuss how the Supreme Court decided that President Donald Trump’s deportation measures were allowed under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act on ‘Special Report.

The American Civil Liberties Union appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, asking for an emergency injunction against the Trump administration from deporting Venezuelan nationals held in Texas back to South America under the rarely used Alien Enemies Act. 

The Supreme Court previously ruled there are restrictions on how the government can use the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, including that those targeted under it are entitled to a hearing before being deported. 

Hours before appealing to the Supreme Court on Friday, the ACLU had asked two federal judges for an injunction on the deportations. 

One of the judges, James E. Boasberg, scheduled a Friday evening hearing over the request. 

Supreme Court façade

The American Civil Liberties Union appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, asking for an emergency injunction against the Trump administration from deporting Venezuelan nationals held in Texas back to South America under the rarely used Alien Enemies Act.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Boasberg, who originally ruled on the Alien Enemies Act, previously found probable cause that the Trump administration committed criminal contempt in disobeying his ruling on the deportations. 

The Supreme Court then ruled that only judges in the areas from where migrants are set to be deported have jurisdiction over their cases. 

Boasberg is in Washington, D.C. 

Judges in Colorado, New York and south Texas have temporarily halted deportations in those areas, but there’s no ban for the Venezuelan nationals facing possible deportation from the Bluebonnet Detention Center in northern Texas. 

The ACLU has called for a deportation ban on two Venezuelans being held at the center2, saying the administration is accusing them of being members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and any immigrants in the region. 

President Trump on Friday also commented on the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national who had been living in Maryland and had protections against deportation, who was mistakenly deported to a prison in the county last month. 

Bluebonnet Detention Center in Texas

Bluebonnet Detention Facility, where Venezuelan men are currently being detained, in Anson, Texas.  (Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Handout via Reuters)

"This is the hand of the man that the Democrats feel should be brought back to the United States, because he is such ‘a fine and innocent person,’" Trump wrote on Truth Social with a picture of him holding a photo that shows tattoos on Garcia’s knuckles. The photo says the symbols on Garcia’s knuckles spell out MS-13. 

Kilmar Abrego Garcia

A photo of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.  (Fox news)

Trump holding a photo showing Garcia's hands with tattoos

"This is the hand of the man that the Democrats feel should be brought back to the United States, because he is such ‘a fine and innocent person,’" Trump wrote on Truth Social with a picture of him holding a photo that shows tattoos on Garcia’s knuckles. The photo says the symbols on Garcia’s knuckles spell out MS-13.  (President Trump/Truth Social)

He continued: "They said he is not a member of MS-13, even though he’s got MS-13 tattooed onto his knuckles, and two Highly Respected Courts found that he was a member of MS-13, beat up his wife, etc. I was elected to take bad people out of the United States, among other things. I must be allowed to do my job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

