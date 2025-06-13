Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts

ICE arrests brother of anti-ICE activist leader in Massachusetts

Twice-deported criminal with history of multiple convictions is sibling of woman running organization that interferes with ICE operations

Nick Butler By Nick Butler , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
ICE has arrested the brother of a prominent anti-ICE activist in Massachusetts.

Multiple federal sources confirmed to Fox News that Emelio Neftaly Pineda has been arrested by ICE.

Pineda, who has been deported two times previously, is a Salvadoran native.

ICE RAMPS UP ARRESTS OF CONVICTED CRIMINALS AS RIOTS RAGE IN BLUE CITY: 'YOU WILL NOT STOP US'

Emelio Neftaly Pineda handcuffed and being escorted by two ICE agents

Emelio Neftaly Pineda was arrested today by ICE agents in Massachusetts. The Salvadoran native has previously been deported twice amid multiple convictions. (ICE Boston)

Besides being an illegal alien, Pineda has multiple prior convictions, including Domestic assault and battery, DUI, violating a restraining order and leaving the scene of a crime.

Pineda is the brother of Lucy Pineda, who runs an anti-ICE network known as Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts(LUMA).

According to ICE, LUMA is known for doxing ICE agents.

IMMIGRATION AUTHORITIES HIGHLIGHT CRIMINAL HISTORY OF MULTIPLE MIGRANTS ARRESTED IN LOS ANGELES

Tennessee troopers, ICE

LUMA is also known for chasing down agents and interfering with operations.

Throughout the country, anti-ICE protests have been taking place.

With the riots, destruction and civil unrest occurring in Los Angeles, President Donald Trump has deployed both the National Guard and Marines to restore order.

LA Riots

Other cities like Seattle, New York City, and more have also seen protests that have seen clashes between police and protesters.

Fox News has reached out to Lucy Pineda of LUMA for comment.

Fox News’s Bill Melugin contributed to this story.

Nick Butler is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Do you have any tips? Reach out to Nick.Butler@Fox.com.

Nick Butler is a Breaking and Trending News Writer for Fox News Digital.