ICE agents capture suspected violent MS-13 gang member, another illegal alien after police let them slip away

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal authorities in Indiana recently nabbed two illegal immigrants accused of murder and strangulation, among other violent crimes.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents detained Honduran national and alleged MS-13 gang member Jonny Handy Martinez-Barillas, according to a statement from ICE posted to X on Tuesday.

Martinez-Barillas had previously been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm, officials said.

ICE MAKES SEVERAL ARRESTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY OVER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

However, Maryland police allegedly backed out of enforcing an ICE detainer in 2023, allowing him to "endanger American communities… until we finished the job," ICE wrote in the statement.

During Martinez-Barillas' capture, ICE found another illegal immigrant in the passenger seat.

'OFF OUR STREETS': ICE MAKES MAJOR ARREST OF INTERNATIONALLY WANTED 'SUSPECTED TERRORIST'

Danilo Amilcar-Escobar, who was deported three times since April 2024, had pending charges for strangulation, domestic battery and cocaine possession, according to ICE.

"We’ll keep them both off the streets until justice is served – which will likely include one-way tickets back to Honduras," the agency wrote in the post.

ICE FILES DETAINERS AGAINST 2 ILLEGAL ALIENS, INCLUDING 1 FACING ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES FOR SHOOTING SPREE

The arrests come amid a 700% spike in assaults against federal immigration agents compared to 2024, and violent attacks reported this week.

The White House called on congressional Democrats to tone down inflammatory language after a gunman on Monday opened fire at Border Patrol agents at an annex facility in McAllen, Texas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After injuring a police officer and two agents, the suspect was killed by authorities.

Fox News Digital's Diana Stancy contributed to this report.