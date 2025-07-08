Expand / Collapse search
ICE agents capture suspected violent MS-13 gang member, another illegal alien after police let them slip away

One suspect was facing murder charges while the other had been deported three times since April 2024

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
ICE and FBI agents captured illegal immigrants Jonny Handy Martinez-Barillas and Danilo Amilcar-Escobar in Indiana. (Credit: X/ @ICEgov)

Federal authorities in Indiana recently nabbed two illegal immigrants accused of murder and strangulation, among other violent crimes.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents detained Honduran national and alleged MS-13 gang member Jonny Handy Martinez-Barillas, according to a statement from ICE posted to X on Tuesday.

Martinez-Barillas had previously been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm, officials said.

ICE and FBI agents arrested the illegal immigrant in Indiana.

 ICE and FBI agents arrested the illegal immigrant in Indiana. (@ICE via X)

ICE MAKES SEVERAL ARRESTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY OVER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

However, Maryland police allegedly backed out of enforcing an ICE detainer in 2023, allowing him to "endanger American communities… until we finished the job," ICE wrote in the statement.

During Martinez-Barillas' capture, ICE found another illegal immigrant in the passenger seat.

'OFF OUR STREETS': ICE MAKES MAJOR ARREST OF INTERNATIONALLY WANTED 'SUSPECTED TERRORIST'

Jonny Handy Martinez-Barillas and Danilo Amilcar-Escobar were arrested by ICE.

Jonny Handy Martinez-Barillas and Danilo Amilcar-Escobar were arrested by ICE. (@ICE via X)

Danilo Amilcar-Escobar, who was deported three times since April 2024, had pending charges for strangulation, domestic battery and cocaine possession, according to ICE.

"We’ll keep them both off the streets until justice is served – which will likely include one-way tickets back to Honduras," the agency wrote in the post.

Jonny Handy Martinez-Barillas and Danilo Amilcar-Escobar were allegedly driving together in Indiana when they were caught.

Jonny Handy Martinez-Barillas and Danilo Amilcar-Escobar were allegedly driving together in Indiana when they were caught. (@ICE via X)

ICE FILES DETAINERS AGAINST 2 ILLEGAL ALIENS, INCLUDING 1 FACING ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES FOR SHOOTING SPREE

The arrests come amid a 700% spike in assaults against federal immigration agents compared to 2024, and violent attacks reported this week.

The White House called on congressional Democrats to tone down inflammatory language after a gunman on Monday opened fire at Border Patrol agents at an annex facility in McAllen, Texas.

After injuring a police officer and two agents, the suspect was killed by authorities.

Fox News Digital's Diana Stancy contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.