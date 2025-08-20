ICE arrests 65 illegal aliens in sanctuary state operation targeting gangs, transnational organized crime

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Boston said it arrested 65 illegal aliens during a four-day operation in Connecticut dubbed "Operation Broken Trust," part of the agency’s ongoing crackdown on states with sanctuary policies.

The operation was launched as Connecticut in May expanded its sanctuary state law known as the "Trust Act," which bans local law enforcement from sharing information with ICE unless required by law or in cases involving serious crimes.

The agency said that the sting targeted transnational organized crime, gangs and egregious offenders. Among the 65 arrested, 29 had been convicted or charged in the U.S. with serious crimes, including kidnapping, assault, drug offenses, weapons violations and sex crimes. Others were identified as members of transnational gangs or had criminal histories in their home countries.

"Sanctuary legislation like Connecticut’s Trust Act only endangers the communities it claims to protect. Such laws only force law enforcement professionals to release criminal alien offenders back into the very communities they have already victimized," said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. "The state of Connecticut is a safer place thanks to the hard work and determination of the men and women of ICE and our federal partners. Working together, we were able to arrest 65 illegal aliens in just four days throughout Connecticut, many of whom had significant criminality in the United States."

Throughout the duration of Operation Broken Trust, ICE and its federal law enforcement partners targeted egregious criminal alien offenders, operating in the state of Connecticut. ICE said that under the state's Trust Act, state and local law enforcement will refuse to "honor ICE detainers with a few rare exceptions."

"Make no mistake: Every person that we arrested are criminals and breaking federal law, but many of these individuals also victimized innocent people and traumatized communities — rapists, drug traffickers, child sex predators and members of violent transnational criminal gangs," Hyde said. "They all made the mistake of attempting to subvert justice by hiding out in Connecticut."

ICE noted that the sanctuary state's refusal to honor immigration detainer requests to turn over criminal migrants forced officers and agents to make "at-large arrests in Connecticut communities."

Operation Broken Trust saw officers from ICE Boston’s Hartford field office collaborate with the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to apprehend illegal alien offenders.

The worst of the worst arrested during Operation Broken Trust include:

Efren Mauricio Guallpa-Shurshanay, an illegal 43- year-old alien from Ecuador, in Danbury, Connecticut. Guallpa-Shurshanay’s criminal history includes a conviction for sex assault in 2008.

Ruben Antonio Fuentes, an illegal 35-year-old alien from El Salvador, in Danbury, Connecticut. Fuentes’ criminal history includes convictions for drugs and cocaine, harassment, carrying a prohibited weapon, cruelty toward a child and obscene communication.

Alexander Alberto Guerra-Avila, an illegal 24-year-old alien from Venezuela, in Danbury, Connecticut. Guerra-Avila’s criminal history includes arrests for stalking, assault, disorderly conduct, and injury to a child.

Jaime Timoteo Gonzalez-Moran, an illegal 37-year-old alien from Guatemala in Norwalk, Connecticut. Gonzalez’ criminal history includes convictions for sexual assault, threatening and three counts of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Jeremiah Garrido-Morales, an illegal 35-year-old alien from El Salvador in Stamford, Connecticut. Garrido-Morales’ criminal history includes arrests for robbery, assault and breach of peace.

Edwin Andres Calva-Guaman, an illegal 27-year-old alien from Ecuador, in Danbury, Connecticut. Calva-Guaman’s criminal history includes a conviction for larceny and arrest for domestic violence, assault 3rd degree and breach of peace.

Nileshkumar Pravinbhai Patel, an illegal 38-year-old alien from India in Norwalk, Connecticut. Patel’s criminal history includes charges of the sale of 1KG or more of cannabis and possession with intent to distribute 1KG or more of cannabis.

Henry Morales-Cante, an illegal 21-year-old alien from Guatemala in Stamford, Connecticut. Morales-Cante’s criminal history includes charges of assault, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon, reckless endangerment and illegal use of a facsimile firearm.

Marlon Morales-Cante, an illegal 19-year-old alien from Guatemala in Stamford, Connecticut. Morales-Cante’s criminal history includes charges of assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, reckless endangerment and conspiracy to commit assault.

Jonathan Alessandro Cordero-Morales, an illegal 21-year-old alien from Ecuador in Danbury, Connecticut. Cordero-Morales’ criminal history includes charges of assault, breach of peace, violation of protection order, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Carlos Ernesto Silvestre-Sanchez, an illegal 50-year-old alien from Guatemala in Danbury, Connecticut. Silvestre-Sanchez’ criminal history includes charges of sexual assault and breach of peace.

Jonatan Cruz-Najera, an illegal 27-year-old alien from Guatemala in Stamford, Connecticut. Cruz-Najera’s criminal history includes arrests for assault and disorderly conduct.

Miguel Coello-Farfan, an illegal 51-year-old alien from Peru in Stamford, Connecticut. Coello-Farfan’s criminal history includes a charge of sex assault of a minor that was overturned on appeal and he pleaded to lesser charges of a similar nature. Charges were then pardoned by the State of Connecticut.

All the migrants detained during Operation Broken Trust are expected to remain in ICE custody pending the outcome of their removal proceedings or their deportation from the United States.