Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Police and Law Enforcement

ICE agent saves life of 'unresponsive' 1-year-old boy in JFK airport as panic ensues in TSA security line

The boy became unresponsive in his father's arms before the agent performed the Heimlich maneuver, and ultimately healthy enough to fly

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
ICE agent save's life of unresponsive child in TSA line at JFK airport Video

ICE agent save's life of unresponsive child in TSA line at JFK airport

An ICE agent saved the life of a 1-year-old boy who wasn’t breathing while waiting in a TSA line, DHS said.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent saved the life of a 1-year-old boy Wednesday who stopped breathing while in line at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport, authorities said. 

The agent was assisting Transportation and Security Administration agents at the airport when he responded to a medical emergency involving the child, the Department of Homeland Security said. 

The boy became unresponsive in the arms of his father, DHS said. Security footage from inside the airport showed a passenger in a TSA Precejcl line holding the boy. 

ARIZONA DEPUTIES SAVE CHOKING 2-WEEK-OLD BABY IN ROADSIDE RESCUE AFTER PARENTS' EMERGENCY CALL

JFK footage of ICE saving child

An ICE agent rushed to save the life of a 1-year-old boy at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport this week.  (Department of Homeland Security)

The child's arms became lifeless, sparking a panic as his father scrambled to find help. 

An agent working his post heard the father's screams and panic from passengers and rushed to the scene. He assessed the child and began performing the Heimlich maneuver, DHS said. 

After a few seconds, the child started to breathe again. Responding paramedics evaluated the boy, and he was healthy enough to fly. 

"This heroic officer immediately sprang into action—rushing toward the cries, taking the child, and performing a Heimlich maneuver that restored the infant’s breathing after nearly two minutes," DHS said. "This officer’s extraordinary bravery embodies the selfless service of DHS law enforcement."

FLORIDA DEPUTIES RACE TO SAVE 4-YEAR-OLD WHO STOPPED BREATHING AND HAD NO PULSE ON INTERSTATE, VIDEO SHOWS

Security footage at JFK airport.

An ICE agents saved the life of an unresponsive child at JFK airport in New York City on Wednesday.  (Department of Homeland Security)

The boy was the second child to be saved by ICE in recent weeks. On Feb. 20, a 4-year-old boy was saved by off-duty ICE agents in Massachusetts when he fell into a hotel swimming pool and almost drowned. 

The agents happened to be inside a restaurant in Plymouth when they were approached by a panicked woman seeking assistance for the unresponsive child. 

The agents performed CPR before paramedics arrived. 

ICE agents at JFK airport.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are seen at Terminal 1 of JFK. An ICE agent on Wednesday saved the life of a 1-year-old boy at JFK after he performed the Heimlich maneuver, the Department of Homeland Security said.  (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"If our agents had not been there and stepped up, this would have been a tragic outcome," ICE said at the time. "Because of their training, these two agents were able to save a life. Our agents are truly the best of the best. Every single day they put their lives on the line to save American lives."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue