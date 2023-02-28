IA teen pleads guilty to murderihis parents, claims he wanted to 'take charge of his life'
Iowa defense lawyers argued the teen suffered from mental disorders, wasn't competent to stand trial
An Iowa teenager pleaded guilty Monday to murder in the deaths of his parents in 2021, using a knife and ax to kill them in an effort to " take charge of his life."
Ethan Alexander Orton pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents Casey Arthur Orton, 42, and Misty Scott-Slade, 41, of Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids police were called about 2 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2021, to check out suspicious noises coming from a home and found the then-17-year-old Orton covered in blood. He told police he used a knife to stab his parents and then used an ax on his mother when she appeared to be alive, according to a criminal complaint.
The case was delayed as defense lawyers argued Orton suffered from a mental disorder and wasn't competent to stand trial. A judge ultimately ruled he was competent.
Police say Orton admitted to killing his parents as part of a desire to "take charge of his life," according to the complaint.
The judge will set a sentencing date for Orton later.