Husband of NYC woman found dead in Turkey says hasn't had strength to tell kids she's gone

The husband of a New York City woman found dead in Turkey says he hasn't had the strength to tell his children their mother is gone.

Steven Sierra spoke by telephone from Istanbul Monday on ABC-TV's "Good Morning America." He called Sarai Sierra an amazing and caring person and a loving mother to their 9- and 11-year-old sons.

She was on a solo vacation in Istanbul when she disappeared Jan. 21. Her body was found 12 days later near the remnants of the city's ancient walls. Police say she had suffered a fatal blow to the head.

Her husband traveled there last week to help in the search. He intends to accompany her body back to New York.