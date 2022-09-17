Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hurricanes
Published

Hurricane warning issued in Puerto Rico for Tropical Storm Fiona

Rain from Tropical Storm Fiona likely to produce considerable flood impacts

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for parts of the Dominican Republic after Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters found Tropical Storm Fiona a little farther south. 

The National Hurricane Center said tropical storm conditions would continue to affect parts of the Leeward Islands and reach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands through Saturday morning. 

Those conditions were forecast to spread westward across Puerto Rico into Saturday night.

Fiona could be near hurricane strength as it moves toward the territory on Saturday and Sunday, and a Hurricane Watch has been issued

ITALY FLOODS LEAVE 10 DEAD

A satellite image of Tropical Storm Fiona.

A satellite image of Tropical Storm Fiona. (NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center)

Additional watches or warnings could be required later Saturday for parts of the Dominican Republic. 

Heavy rains from the storm will spread over the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday, the Dominican Republic on Sunday and the Turks and Caicos on Monday night.

The Tropical Storm Fiona forecast track

The Tropical Storm Fiona forecast track (NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center)

WEATHER PATTERN TO BRING RAIN, THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS PLAINS

The rainfall is likely to produce considerable flood impacts, including flash and urban flooding. 

Mudslides are also likely in areas of higher terrain, and particularly in Puerto Rico.

Tropical Storm Fiona seen in an aerial image

Tropical Storm Fiona seen in an aerial image (NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tropical Storm Fiona is forecast to strengthen after moving across Hispaniola early next week.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.