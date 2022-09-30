Hurricane Ian hits South Carolina, causing Pawleys Island pier to collapse

Hurricane Ian has made its way to South Carolina. The Category 1 storm has caused a pier on Pawleys Island to collapse.

The Pawleys Island Police Department shared photos on social media showing the structure collapsing beneath strong waves.

The department said the pier was "floating south."

According to the National Hurricane Center, the coasts of the Carolinas could experience a "life-threatening storm surge."

The police department warned that individuals should "stay away from the area" because of the flooding.

The state has been preparing for the hurricane and has opened public shelters and safe houses to the public.

Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina declared a state of emergency Wednesday.