Hurricanes
Published

Hurricane Ian hits South Carolina, causing Pawleys Island pier to collapse

Hurricane Ian has already left destruction in the state of Florida

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
South Carolina prepares for Hurricane Ian Video

South Carolina prepares for Hurricane Ian

Fox News’ Molly Line reports from Charleston, S.C., on efforts to ready residents and infrastructure for Hurricane Ian as the Category 1 storm barrels toward the state.

Hurricane Ian has made its way to South Carolina. The Category 1 storm has caused a pier on Pawleys Island to collapse. 

The Pawleys Island Police Department shared photos on social media showing the structure collapsing beneath strong waves. 

The department said the pier was "floating south." 

Part of the Pawleys Island pier in South Carolina has collapsed due to Hurricane Ian's harsh conditions. 

Part of the Pawleys Island pier in South Carolina has collapsed due to Hurricane Ian's harsh conditions.  (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

SOUTH CAROLINA PREPS FOR HURRICANE IAN WITH EVACUATIONS, SANDBAGS, EMERGENCY SHELTERS

According to the National Hurricane Center, the coasts of the Carolinas could experience a "life-threatening storm surge."

The police department warned that individuals should "stay away from the area" because of the flooding. 

The state of South Carolina is experiencing major flooding during Hurricane Ian. 

The state of South Carolina is experiencing major flooding during Hurricane Ian.  (The Associated Press)

The state has been preparing for the hurricane and has opened public shelters and safe houses to the public. 

Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina declared a state of emergency Wednesday. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 