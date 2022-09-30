Hurricane Ian continues crawl toward Carolinas, Virginia; Officials confirm 10 storm-related deaths
Hurricane Ian, still a Category 1, continues barreling north along the Atlantic Ocean, where it is expected to move through Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia on Friday. Fox News is updating with the latest news surrounding the storm, its impact, travel and emergency updates.
Collier County Cowboy Lemi Gavra shared during a segment of "Jesse Watters Primetime" the moment he and his friends rescued a man stranded in Hurricane Ian floodwaters.
"It was pretty bad. We wanted to get to the beach. We noticed that no one was covering it out there and wanted to make sure everyone was safe," Gavra said.
Officials in Florida have confirmed at least 10 deaths across the state due to Hurricane Ian.
A man from Deltona, 72, was found drowned after officials said he exited his home during the severe storm to drain his swimming pool, FOX 35 reported. Deltona is the most populous city in Volusia County.
Emergency officials responded to the man's home on Poinciana Lane near Lake Bethel after the man’s wife reported him missing.
"While searching for him, deputies found his flashlight, then spotted the victim unresponsive in a canal behind the home," the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. “Several deputies pulled the victim from the water and performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the victim could not be revived. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.”
The statement added: "The Sheriff’s Office sends its sincere condolences to the victim’s family."
A man from Lake County, 38, died when he crashed his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon after driving through the storm, FOX Weather reported.
State medical examiners determined his death was related to Hurricane Ian, suspecting he may have hydroplaned.
Ian's deadly impact was also reported in the city of Sanibel, where officials held a press conference Thursday to confirm two fatalities.
City officials, including Mayor Holly Smith and Vice Mayor Richard Johnson who were in attendance, said recovery efforts remain ongoing.
In Charlotte County, Commissioner Chris Constance said there have been at least seven storm-related deaths, FOX Weather reported.
Search and rescue operations are still underway in the county, the official said.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said at least 700 rescues have been conducted across the state.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Beach homes are destroyed, trees are knocked over and debris covered the flooded Little Gasparilla Island in Charlotte County, Florida after Hurricane Ian. (Courtesy of Ryan Flatau)
Fort Myers resident Bob Benham said he witnessed Hurricane Ian completely destroy a nearby marina located just outside his 33-story apartment.
"It was the strongest weather I’ve ever seen," Benham told FOX Weather correspondent Robert Ray.
According to Benham, the winds switched directions about 3 p.m. and begin blowing on shore. That was when the destruction started.
"The docks started weaving … and then they started separating, and boats were tied to the docks, they didn’t separate from the docks, and they all started to just piling up like Tinkertoys," Benham said. "It was pretty amazing."
The next morning, there was nothing left of the marina.
"We got up this morning, and there were no docks left," he said.
Fox News host Jesse Watters commended search and rescuers, including good Samaritans, amid the devastation of Hurricane Ian in Florida on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
"One of the largest search and rescue missions in American history is underway after Hurricane Ian decimated Florida and is now moving up the East Coast," Watters said.
"First responders are working around the clock. Hundreds have been rescued since the storm hit," the host continued, describing recovery efforts as "all hands on deck."
"We're seeing the best side of people come out in the face of tragedy. A good Samaritan used his jet ski to help firefighters with rescues. The cameraman stopped what he was doing mid-report to help people across the water," Watters remarked.
Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann says the last 48 hours have been very stressful for her community with many residents still without power and the city in devastation.
"[The hurricane] was fierce…fierce and fast. And it just came rushing in. We all knew that there would be a storm surge at high tide, but no one predicted the fierceness of the water and the flow," Mayor Heitmann told Fox News Digital.
Hurricane Ian came with 150 mph maximum sustained winds at landfall. The center of the storm was located about 80 miles north of Naples.
City crews were out starting at 5 a.m. Thursday to begin assessing the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which was later downgraded to a tropical storm before being upgraded to a Category 1 storm as it pushed out into the Atlantic.
"They've been sitting in our facilities and our planning department overnight waiting to be deployed to do exactly what they had to do. And that [is to] make magic happen and clean up the mess that was left behind from an incredible, devastating storm," she said.
In Naples, storm water has mostly drained leaving debris, but some of the areas that are still low-lying, still face high water.
Hurricane Ian storm surge in Naples was as high as 6 feet. The previous record was 4.25 feet was set in 2017 during Hurricane Irma.
