Hurricane Ian continues crawl toward Carolinas, Virginia; Officials confirm 10 storm-related deaths

Officials confirm at least 10 deaths caused by Hurricane Ian, storm-related flooding

Officials in Florida have confirmed at least 10 deaths across the state due to Hurricane Ian.

A man from Deltona, 72, was found drowned after officials said he exited his home during the severe storm to drain his swimming pool, FOX 35 reported. Deltona is the most populous city in Volusia County.

Emergency officials responded to the man's home on Poinciana Lane near Lake Bethel after the man’s wife reported him missing.

"While searching for him, deputies found his flashlight, then spotted the victim unresponsive in a canal behind the home," the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. “Several deputies pulled the victim from the water and performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the victim could not be revived. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

The statement added: "The Sheriff’s Office sends its sincere condolences to the victim’s family."

A man from Lake County, 38, died when he crashed his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon after driving through the storm, FOX Weather reported.

State medical examiners determined his death was related to Hurricane Ian, suspecting he may have hydroplaned.

Ian's deadly impact was also reported in the city of Sanibel, where officials held a press conference Thursday to confirm two fatalities.

City officials, including Mayor Holly Smith and Vice Mayor Richard Johnson who were in attendance, said recovery efforts remain ongoing.

In Charlotte County, Commissioner Chris Constance said there have been at least seven storm-related deaths, FOX Weather reported.

Search and rescue operations are still underway in the county, the official said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said at least 700 rescues have been conducted across the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.