Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Hurricane Fiona forecast to track toward Bermuda

Hurricane Fiona is north of the Turks and Caicos islands

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hurricane Fiona strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane, with winds at 130 mph. 

HURRICANE FIONA UPGRADED TO CATEGORY 4 AS IT HEADS AWAY FROM TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS

While the storm is north of Turks and Caicos, hurricane warnings remain in effect for the islands for at least the first part of Wednesday. 

From here, Fiona is forecast to track toward Bermuda

Hurricane Fiona watches and warnings over Bermuda

Hurricane Fiona watches and warnings over Bermuda (Credit: Fox News)

The storm will move northeastward far from the U.S. coast, but will still produce choppy seas and dangerous rip currents for East Coast beaches

Fiona will still be a Category 4 hurricane when it passes near Bermuda on Friday.

Hurricane Fiona's forecast track

Hurricane Fiona's forecast track (Credit: Fox News)

Wind gusts could reach 80 to 90 mph. 

Fiona is then forecast to run into Canada, impacting Nova Scotia and Newfoundland by the end of the weekend. 

Areas to watch over the next five days

Areas to watch over the next five days (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, a tropical wave just north of South America now has a 90% chance of becoming a named tropical storm in the next five days. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The system will enter the southern Caribbean over the weekend. 

Adam Klotz currently serves as a meteorologist for FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network. He is based in New York City and joined the network in January 2017.