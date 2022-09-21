Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Fiona upgraded to Category 4 as it heads away from Turks and Caicos Islands

At least four deaths have been directly attributed to Hurricane Fiona in the Caribbean

By Landon Mion | Fox News
Hurricane Fiona strengthened to a Category 4 on Wednesday as it moves away from the Turks and Caicos Islands and approaches Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At least four deaths have been directly attributed to the storm in the Caribbean. Torrential rain poured down in Puerto Rico, which left most people without power or water and hundreds of thousands of people had to scrape mud out of their homes.

Power company officials initially said electricity would not be fully restored for a couple of days, but the timetable appeared to change by late Tuesday night.

"Hurricane Fiona has severely impacted electrical infrastructure and generation facilities throughout the island," said Luma, the company that operates power transmission and distribution. 

Fallen trees lay over the Ports of Call Resort entrance after the passage of Hurricane Fiona in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

"We want to make it very clear that efforts to restore and reenergize continue and are being affected by severe flooding, impassable roads, downed trees, deteriorating equipment, and downed lines," the company continued.

Parts of the island received more than 25 inches of rain, with an additional rain pour coming down on Tuesday.

Authorities said late Tuesday that power had been restored to nearly 300,000 customers, and water service was cut to more than 760,000 customers.

Shoes, video games, toys, stuffed animals and other belongings lay waterlogged at a home after Hurricane Fiona hit the island in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

The National Hurricane Center shows the projected track of Hurricane Fiona, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (National Hurricane Center)

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency on the U.S. territory and deployed teams to the island.

Officials in the Turks and Caicos Islands reported minimal damage and zero deaths. This, despite the eye of the storm passing near the capital island of Grand Turk Tuesday morning.

Locals clear mud brought by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higuey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

Locals clear mud brought by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higuey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

Late Tuesday, the hurricane was centered about 95 miles north of North Caicos Island, with hurricane-force winds extending up to 30 miles from the center. Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph and was heading north at 8 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.