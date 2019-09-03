Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian spurs Florida authorities to warn against looting, 2 arrested for allegedly stealing sandbags

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
As Hurricane Dorian churns "dangerously close" to Florida's east coast and hundreds of thousands of people in the Sunshine State face evacuation orders, authorities are warning they're out in "full force" to deter potential criminal activity.

As of Tuesday morning, there already were three looting-related arrests in Florida, including one involving two men who allegedly were caught stealing sandbags from a construction site.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that the two men--identified as Thaylon A, Lewis, 43, and Joseph Colombo Jr., 45--were charged with theft during a declared state of emergency. Colombo was also charged for an injunction violation for possessing a firearm.

"A Volusia Sheriff’s sergeant was driving southbound on Tomoka Farms Road in Daytona Beach just before 5 p.m. Monday when he noticed a red Chevrolet pickup with one man loading sandbags into it and another acting as a lookout," the sheriff's office stated. "The site was at the Tomoka Farms Road/Interstate 4 overpass."

Thaylon A. Lewis and Joseph Colombo Jr. were arrested after allegedly stealing sandbags from a construction site. (Volusia County Jail)

More than 100,000 free sandbags have been distributed in Volusia County in recent days in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian, not including those distributed by many cities in Volusia County, according to the sheriff's office.

"Sheriff Mike Chitwood has issued several warnings that enhanced penalties are in effect during the state of emergency declared in advance of the storm, and will be pursued against anyone caught committing crimes during this period," the sheriff's office said.

In the seaside town of Daytona Beach Shores, officials said a man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly tried to break into more than a dozen hotel rooms and condos ahead of Dorian's arrival.

The Daytona Beach Shores police department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jeremy Crouter was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

Jeremy Crouter was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, burglary and possession of methamphetamine. (Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety)

Crouter was caught by a security officer at the Hawaiian Inn jiggling the handles of the rooms, trying to get inside, FOX35 reported.

The 32-year-old then resisted arrest during the incident that was captured on body camera video. He is now at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

The Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety had a stern warning to anyone else who may partake in any criminal activity during the state of emergency.

"Daytona Beach Shores officers are out in FULL FORCE. We are in a State of Emergency and under mandatory evacuation. ! DO NOT COME HERE TO LOOT," the department said. "WE ARE NOT PLAYING WITH YOU!"

In an interview on "Fox & Friends," Major Eric Flowers with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said that officers were out patrolling "all night long" on evacuated barrier islands.

"If someone thinks they are going to commit a crime during this state of emergency, they are wrong," Flowers said. "We will take them to jail and they will spend the entire storm in our jail."

Flowers added that the judicial system is currently enforcing no bond for those types of crimes during the state of emergency.

"We're definitely going to continue to enforce the law here," he added.

