Hunter Biden confronted at White House black-tie event over laptop, GOP probes into business dealings: report

Hunter Biden was reportedly confronted at a White House black-tie event by two reporters bringing up Twitter's release of documents regarding the suppression of reporting about his laptop, and House GOP members’ plans to investigate the first son’s overseas business dealings.

The Washington Examiner reported about the exchange, which happened on Sunday when President Biden hosted the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees in the East Room. This year’s honorees are George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, composer Tania Leon, and Irish rock band U2.

Hunter Biden, who attended the reception with his wife Melissa Cohen Biden was seated toward the back of the room when two reporters approached him. One reportedly asked him about Elon Musk’s decision to release documents outlining Twitter's internal communications regarding the alleged censoring of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 election.

Twitter initially blocked links to the story on its platform, citing concerns that it contained material obtained through computer hacking. That decision was reversed after it was criticized by then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Facebook also took action to limit the story's spread.

The information revealed by Musk included Twitter's decision to delete a handful of tweets after receiving a request from Joe Biden's campaign. The tweets included nude photos of Hunter Biden that had been shared without his consent — a violation of Twitter's rules against revenge porn.

The FBI warned Twitter during weekly meetings prior to the 2020 election that the social media giant could expect "hack-and-leak operations" by "state actors" involving Hunter Biden, according to a declaration by Twitter’s former head of site integrity Yoel Roth to the Federal Election Commission.

The other reporter who confronted Hunter Biden asked about House Republicans’ plans to investigate his millions of dollars worth of overseas business dealings which involve Ukraine, China, and Russia.

According to the first reporter’s account, Hunter Biden smiled and walked away without responding to their questions, the Examiner reported.

After Republicans narrowly regained control of the House, Reps. Jim Comer. R-Ky., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, announced plans to launch investigations into Hunter Biden’s business dealings next year. Comer is the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee, while Jordan will be the Judiciary Committee chairman in the new Congress.

"This investigation will be a top priority," Comer said. "This is an investigation of Joe Biden and why he lied to the American people about his knowledge and participation in his family’s international business schemes."

