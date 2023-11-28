Expand / Collapse search
Hundreds of dangerous 'vaginal tightening' syringes seized at Minneapolis airport

2,500 syringes of dangerous 'vaginal tightening' gel were seized at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

Authorities at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport seized a large shipment last week of hundreds of syringes of what they say is a "dangerous" and unapproved vaginal tightening gel.

According to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), on November 20, agents inspected a shipment arriving from Hong Kong manifested as "Vaginal Tightening Gel" that was bound for a Woodbury residence. 

Agents say the shipment was found to contain commercial quantities of a gel inside injectables and required the user to wear "chemical resistant gloves" when handling them. The packages containing the cosmetic gel were found in pink packaging and appeared to be ready for resale, according to agents.

Officials say had the syringes been sold, the total domestic value would have been over $19,000.

2,536 pre-filled syringes of vaginal tightening gel seized at MSP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport recently stopped a shipment filled with 2,536 pre-filled syringes of vaginal tightening gel. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

CBP says the gel is in violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

People passing their bags through the machine at the airport.

On November 20, customs agents inspected a shipment arriving from Hong Kong manifested as "Vaginal Tightening Gel".  (CyberGuy.com)

"This dangerous shipment is another example of someone using unregulated gels to prey on unknowing consumers with false promises," said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. "Not knowing what you are inserting in your body can be deadly, and consumers believe they are getting a discount, when in fact they are purchasing an inferior product with unapproved ingredients."

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) sign stands at Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015.  ((Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Minneapolis airport and TSA were not immediately available for comment. 