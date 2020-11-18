TSA shares Thanksgiving foods you can and can't carry on flights

In a telebriefing held Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned against traveling to visit relatives and friends this Thanksgiving and holiday season and urged those with possible coronavirus symptoms or other illnesses to stay home.

For those who do decide to travel, the health agency recommends doing so "as safely as possible," which includes wearing a mask while in public, maintaining social distancing and washing hands often with soap and water.

The Transportation Security Administration also issued a travel notice on Monday denoting which Thanksgiving dishes can be carried through security checkpoints and which dishes need to be checked in baggage. It turns out that most solid foods can be transported easily, while liquids are a bit trickier due to the TSA’s 3.4-ounce liquid container rule.

FLYING FOR THANKSGIVING? TSA OFFERS SAFETY TIPS FOR TRAVEL DURING PANDEMIC

Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through TSA checkpoints Homemade or store-bought baked goods



Frozen, cooked or uncooked meats



Boxed or bagged stuffing



Casseroles



Mac ‘n Cheese cooked in a pan



Fresh vegetables



Fresh fruits



Candy



Spices

Each airline passenger is allowed to pack a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes in a single carry-on bag, however, individual containers cannot exceed 3.4 ounces. This rule extends to beverages, spreads and cooking sprays.

The TSA recommends packing away any liquid-like substance in a bag that will checked-in. If travelers manage to find a liquid cooking essential that fits under the 3.4-ounce container threshold, it can be placed inside a clear quart-sized resalable bag within your carry-on bag.

FLYING FOR THANKSGIVING? DON’T EXPECT CROWDS — BUT DO EXPECT FRUSTRATION, SAYS AVIATION ANALYTICS FIRM

Alcoholic beverages containing an alcohol content of more than 70% (more than 140 proof) are forbidden in carry-on and checked baggage, according to the TSA and Federal Aviation Administration, a TSA spokesperson told Fox News.

Thanksgiving foods that should be packed in checked baggage Homemade or canned cranberry sauce



Homemade or packaged gravy (jar/can)



Wine, champagne or sparking apple cider



Canned fruit or vegetables



Preserves, jams or jellies



Maple syrup

Almost every solid food item is permissible as a carry-on or checked article, including cooked, uncooked or store-bought meals and powders. For foods that require refrigeration or freezing to prevent foodborne illness, ice packs are allowed but they must be frozen solid and not melted by the time you reach a TSA checkpoint.

TSA STARTS 'PROHIBITED ITEMS WEEK' TO MINIMIZE CHECKPOINT SNAFUS

On longer flights, dry ice can be used but it cannot exceed 5.5 pounds per passenger and the packaging should be clearly marked and vented according to FAA procedures, the TSA’s spokesperson told Fox News.

Flammable items are not permitted in carry-on or checked baggage for safety reasons. Not even cake sparklers are allowed on flights, which are under the same category as fireworks, according to the FAA.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

A six-page list of permitted food items is available on the TSA’s dedicated “What Can I Bring?” webpage tool. Travelers can also type their items into the search bar to find out which foods can be carried on or need to be checked in.

Last but not least, to ensure you have an easier time getting your Thanksgiving food through checkpoints, the TSA recommends using clear plastics bags and similar containers, so items can be safely removed from carry-on bags when inspection time comes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Alexandria Hein contributed to this report.