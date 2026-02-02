Hundreds of anti-ICE protesters shut down streets in Portland

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hundreds of protesters opposing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) marched through downtown Portland on Sunday, temporarily shutting down roads as they walked from City Hall to a detention facility in the South Waterfront.

Video from Fox 12 Oregon captured demonstrators carrying signs urging ICE to leave the city and calling for accountability in the January deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, both of whom were shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis.

The local station reported that Portland Contra Las Deportaciones, an immigrant rights organization, held a rally at City Hall in the afternoon before marching to the ICE facility.

"People are outraged, and I think people are seeing that, you know, our leaders have routes that they could be taking," said Cami Saunders of Portland Contra las Deportaciones.

Footage from the scene showed federal agents firing tear gas and pepper balls at protesters as they stood outside the entrance to the facility, which has been used as an ICE field office since 2011.

"About eight or 10 of them came out with guns, whatever kind of guns they have and flash bombed, just started throwing them at the crowd – just exploding everywhere. It was like a war zone," said a female protester who was only identified as Robin.

"It felt like we were under attack. I definitely got hit. I had to run around the corner and pour a bunch of water on my face," she told Fox 12.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek criticized federal immigration enforcement actions in the state, saying ICE has "no place in Oregon."

"The use of tear gas against families, children, and peaceful demonstrators yesterday is a horrific abuse of authority that undermines public safety and violates constitutional rights," she wrote in a post on X. "Federal agents must stand down and be held accountable."

According to the City of Portland government website, the ICE facility includes a processing center where federal officers detain and interview individuals to determine their legal status, as well as offices where immigrants meet with ICE officials as part of the citizenship process.

The facility is guarded by officers from the Federal Protective Service, an agency within the Department of Homeland Security, rather than Portland Police, though local officers may patrol surrounding streets for public safety.