Small plane makes emergency landing in Hudson River outside NYC; no injuries reported

A small, single-engine seaplane made an emergency landing in the Hudson River north of New York City on Tuesday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard told Fox News.

There was one pilot aboard the plane, the Coast Guard said, adding that there were no injuries. The Westchester County Police Department is handling the investigation.

Photos from the scene showed emergency responders towing the plane from the river.

Ten years ago, another plane, US Airways Flight 1549, made an emergency landing in the Hudson River after it struck a flock of geese after takeoff from LaGuardia Airport. The flight, carrying 155 passengers, lost all engine power, but pilots Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger and Jeffrey Skiles were able to land the plane in the river, where passengers were rescued by boats and taken to safety.

The incident became known as the Miracle on the Hudson and the pilots and flight attendants were awarded the Master's Medal of the Guild of Air Pilots and Air Navigators in recognition of their "heroic and unique aviation achievement."