Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

Houston robbery suspect dressed like Michael Jackson sought for Subway heist

The Houston suspect was dressed similar to the deceased 'King of Pop,' who died in 2009

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
Houston robber dressed like Michael Jackson caught trying to target Subway sandwich shop Video

Houston robber dressed like Michael Jackson caught trying to target Subway sandwich shop

The suspect was dressed was wearing white gloves and a black and red hat.

He thought he was a smooth criminal. 

A robbery suspect was caught on surveillance video trying to target a Subway shop in Houston earlier this year. The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division released the footage on Wednesday of the June 11 heist. 

ALABAMA ROBBERY SUSPECT TELLS JEWELERS ‘HAPPY HOLIDAYS’  BEFORE DEPLOYING BEAR SPRAY; SHOPKEEPER SHOOTS BACK

Image of a suspected robbery at a Houston Sunway shop

A suspected robbery dressed similar to Michael Jackson who targeted a Subway in Houston earlier this year is being sought, police said Wednesday.  (Houston Police Department )

Authorities said he was wearing a black and red hat, white gloves, black shirt and black pants, all similar clothing to what the deceased "King of Pop" wore. 

The suspect entered the sandwich shop at around 9 p.m. He is seen jumping over the counter and threatening to harm an employee, police said. 

A photo of Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley in 1994

Michael Jackson walks with his then-wife, Lisa Marie Presley.  (AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash drawer and fled on a bicycle, police said. 

Authorities described the suspect as a Black male between 25 to 40 years of age. The Subway employee was not harmed. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.