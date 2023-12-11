Alabama robbery suspect tells jewelers 'happy holidays' before deploying bear spray – shopkeeper shoots back

She did not try to steal Christmas – just a bunch of jewelry after allegedly wishing store workers "happy holidays" before pulling out a can of bear spray.

The store owner shot her in the shoulder for it, according to Alabama police. The suspect stumbled out with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was arrested moments later.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Surveillance images show a woman, whom Gardendale police have identified as Heather Denise Wright, 32, wearing a dark hood, gloves and a face mask near the front door, while holding up the bear spray can.

LA BUSINESS OWNER SLAMS DEMOCRATS AFTER MOB LOOTS WAREHOUSE: ‘GIVE ME A REASON TO VOTE FOR YOU AGAIN’

She allegedly wished workers "happy holidays" before telling them she didn't want to hurt anyone and unleashed the spray indoors.

Store owner Jeff Dennis declined to comment Tuesday and told Fox News Digital he was "ready to move past the events."

However, he detailed the harrowing encounter in an interview with AL.com.

"I did what I had to do to protect my store and my employees," he told the outlet. "I had no idea what she was capable of."

The suspect walked in and wedged the door open with a block – triggering Dennis to draw his firearm, he said.

HOUSE TO EXAMINE ORGANIZED RETAIL THEFT PLAGUING US CITIES AMID HOLIDAYS

"Happy holidays," Wright said, according to Dennis. "I don't want to hurt y'all, but I am."

She then allegedly unleashed the bear spray. Dennis took a shot, hit her in the shoulder and sent her reeling.

She dropped her bag, he said, screamed for him to stop and fled out the door. He said he found additional weapons in her purse, and he hit the alarm and locked down the store.

The robbery happened in Gardendale, about 10 miles north of Birmingham, where police said they captured the suspect.

Dennis told the paper that he lost sleep over the incident and was glad that police captured Wright alive.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Some poor choices by somebody made me do something I hoped I’d never have to do," he said.

She is being held without bail on three charges of robbery and three of criminal use of defense spray.

"I'm glad she didn't die," he said. "I hope she can turn her life around."

The store closed for a day following the incident and has since reopened for limited service, according to Dennis' Facebook page.