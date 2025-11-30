Mass shooting at Stockton, California, banquet hall leaves 4 dead, 10 wounded

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four people were killed and 10 were wounded in a mass shooting in Stockton, California, Saturday evening, according to officials.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said at a news conference that children and adults were shot.

Early indications "suggest this may have been a targeted incident," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

Detectives continue to work on determining a possible motive.

The shooting happened during a family gathering inside a banquet hall.

Multiple people were taken to hospitals, although their conditions are unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.