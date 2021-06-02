Houston mom charged after shooting 5-year-old son while trying to shoot loose dog

A 24-year-old mom was charged with shooting her 5-year-old son in the abdomen while trying to maim a 6-month-old boxer puppy running loose across the street from her home in Houston, according to reports.

Angelia Mia Vargas was charged with deadly conduct with a firearm on Saturday afternoon.

The mom fired three shots at the dog Bruno with a small-caliber pistol. One bullet ricocheted and hit her child, who was hospitalized in stable condition with non-life-threating injuries, according to police.

"She could have handled it differently. You know, she was there, her husband was there, I was there, nothing would have happened. Nothing bad like that," said Bruno's owner.

Bruno wasn’t hurt, and his unidentified owner, who’s been having nightmares about the shooting, was given a citation.

"I was asleep and I had a dream hearing the little boy crying, and that's what woke me up when I was sleeping yesterday."