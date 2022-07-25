Houston man robbed at gunpoint while selling car on Facebook Marketplace, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Houston police are looking for two suspects who were caught on surveillance video robbing a man at gunpoint in a hotel parking lot after meeting up with the victim to buy his vehicle.

The suspects used fake profile information on Facebook Marketplace to contact the alleged victim about buying the Nissan Altima.

Surveillance video of the meeting released by Houston police shows the two suspects get out of their car and approach the victim.

"One of males got into the back seat of the complainant’s vehicle while pointing a handgun at him," the Houston Police Department said. "The complainant attempted to drive off, but the suspect told him to stop while pressing the gun to his neck."

The suspects swiped the victim's wallet and cell phone before fleeing in a gray Hyundai Accent.

Both suspects are described by Houston police as Black males between 25 and 35 years old. One of them was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie, while the other was wearing black jeans and a black hoodie.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to the arrests of the suspects. Anyone with information about the incident can call Houston Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).