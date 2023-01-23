Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Houston's 'high-heeled hijacker' suspect arrested, faces multiple charges including robbery, kidnapping

One victim told Houston authorities the suspect dressed well but smelled of body odor

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Houston police said the woman is responsible for at least four robberies by threat

A robbery suspect dubbed the "high-heeled hijacker" who is accused in a series of robberies in Houston last year has been arrested, police said Monday. 

Lisa Marie Coleman, 58, has been charged with kidnapping and three counts of robbery by threat. The charges stem from three robberies that occurred from Nov. 15 though Dec. 23. 

ITALIAN MAN ARRESTED IN FLORIDA FOR PRETENDING TO PLAY VIOLIN, SOLICITING DONATIONS TO FAKE CHARITY: POLICE

Lisa Marie Coleman, 58, has been charged in a series of robberies in Houston during the holiday season. (Houston Police Department)

The first robbery occurred in a parking garage when Coleman allegedly asked a woman for money. The woman saw Coleman had her hand in her pocket, leading her to believe she had a gun, Fox Houston reported.  

She was allegedly forced to withdraw money at several ATMs.

On Dec. 21, Coleman allegedly entered a hotel in the 5100 block of Westheimer Road, approached the cashier, and displayed a threatening note demanding money. The cashier gave her money from the cash drawer, and the suspect fled on foot. 

A woman with a strong body odor is believed to be responsible for several Houston robberies, police said.  (Houston Police Department)

Two days later, Coleman hit a bank and used a threatening note to get cash, police said. The FBI dubbed her the "high-heeled hijacker" because of the shoes she wore during the alleged robberies. One victim told authorities the suspect dressed well but smelled of body odor. 

Investigators suspect she may have been involved in other robberies

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.