Florida
Published

Italian man arrested in Florida for pretending to play violin, soliciting donations to fake charity: police

The suspect is an Italian citizen who entered the U.S. as a nonimmigrant and violated terms of his admission, according to ICE

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
A 22-year-old man accused of soliciting donations to a fake charity while pretending to play the violin in public was arrested this month, according to ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. 

Giovanni Radu, an Italian citizen who entered the U.S. as a nonimmigrant and violated terms of his admission, was detained in Royal Palm Beach, Florida

The shopping center in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, where 22-year-old Giovanni Radu is accused of pretending to play the violin while aggressively soliciting donations, according to authorities. 

The shopping center in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, where 22-year-old Giovanni Radu is accused of pretending to play the violin while aggressively soliciting donations, according to authorities.  (Google Maps)

He's accused of playing prerecorded music over a speaker while pretending to play the violin and aggressively panhandling at a shopping center. 

"Specifically, Radu allegedly possessed a sign in a public area stating that his children needed food," Enforcement and Removal Operations explained. 

The scam netted Radu at least $80,000 over the past year, according to authorities. 

Radu allegedly played prerecorded music while pretending to play the violin when panhandling. 

Radu allegedly played prerecorded music while pretending to play the violin when panhandling.  (iStock)

Radu is facing a slew of charges, including organized scheme to defraud, failure to register as a charitable organization, soliciting charitable donation under false pretenses, carrying a concealed weapon during a felony, and battery on a police officer.

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest