Texas
Published

Houston gas station shooting leaves one teen dead, two others wounded

One of the wounded juveniles was in critical condition, while the other suffered a graze wound and was stable, Houston police said

By Paul Best | Fox News
A teenager was shot and killed at a gas station in southeast Houston on Saturday evening and two others were wounded, according to police. 

The two wounded teens, described as "juveniles" by Houston Police Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu, were taken to a hospital down the street by a bystander who witnessed the shooting. 

The suspects and the victims knew each other, but the motive is still unclear, Houston Police Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said.

One of them was life-flighted to Memorial Hermann in critical condition, while the other was in stable condition with a graze wound. 

TEXAS POLICE OFFICER SHOT IN FACE DURING CHASE, SUSPECT DEAD: AUTHORITIES

Two suspects parked their vehicle behind the gas station and opened fire at 10:23 p.m. The victims knew the gunmen, but the motive is unclear, Cantu said. 

This file photo shows a Houston Police Department vehicle.

This file photo shows a Houston Police Department vehicle. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

"We don't really have a good description of the vehicle," Cantu told reporters at the scene. 

"We know that there were two Black suspects here, one with shorts, black shirt … flip-flops and white socks. The other suspect had long pants, dark-colored clothing," she said. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 