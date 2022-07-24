Texas police officer shot in face during chase, suspect dead: authorities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A robbery suspect is dead after a Missouri City, Texas, police officer was shot in the face and a foot following a car chase early Saturday, authorities said.

The Missouri City officer was identified as 29-year-old Crystal Sepulveda, a three-year veteran of the force. Sepulveda was rushed to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery, said Lance Bothel, Missouri City assistant police chief.

"She is a strong officer and she will make it through this," Bothel said.

The pursuit began after 2 a.m. when officers spotted a stolen vehicle linked to an aggravated robbery call at a gas station, police said. The driver of the stolen vehicle allegedly refused to pull over and led officers on a chase before stopping his vehicle in front of a house.

The suspect ran from the vehicle into the backyard of the home and fired at officers, according to authorities. Police said he struck Sepulveda in the head and a foot.

While Sepulveda was being rushed to the hospital, officers set up a perimeter and located the suspect. He shot at the officers, who returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police did not immediately release the suspect's identity.

Police said the suspect had two automatic handguns in his possession when he was shot.

The investigation is ongoing.