©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update January 23, 2017

Houston doctors to give updates on George H.W. Bush, wife

By | Associated Press
    FILE - In this Nov. 6, 1997, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush hugs his wife, Barbara, after speaking at the dedication of the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas. The Bushes were married Jan. 6, 1945, and have had the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File) (The Associated Press)

HOUSTON – Doctors treating former President George H.W. Bush and his wife at a Houston hospital are set to provide an update on their conditions.

The 92-year-old former president was struggling to breathe when he was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital Jan. 14, and has since been treated for pneumonia in the intensive care unit.

Ninety-one-year-old Barbara Bush is recovering from bronchitis. She entered the same hospital Wednesday.

Two doctors who have been treating the Bushes will also answer questions about their medical treatment at a news conference Monday morning.

A Bush family spokesman said Mrs. Bush was given the option of leaving the hospital Sunday, but that she opted to stay overnight to continue her recovery and be close to her husband.