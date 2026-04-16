Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Brian Hooker's release, Tyler Robinson's ATF report, DNA in Guthrie case

Bryan Kohberger's Hyundai, Anna Kepner's family anguish, Athena Strand case testimony

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Brian Hooker leaves police station in The Bahamas, with lawyer

Brian Hooker leaves Central Police Station after being released from custody, Freeport, The Bahamas, Monday, April 13, 2026. Hooker, who is accompanied by his lawyer, Terrel A. Butler, was being questioned over the disappearance of his wife, Lynette Hooker, who he says fell overboard from their dinghy earlier this month. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

QUICK EXIT: Daughter of missing American woman tears into stepdad who flees Bahamas after jail release

READ THE FINDINGS: Tyler Robinson judge unseals ATF report in assassination of Charlie Kirk

SECRECY FIGHT: Prosecutors lay out 4 categories of evidence stacked against suspected Kirk assassin as defense pushes delay, fights cameras

A split image showing Tyler Robinson in a shirt and tie talking to his lawyers in court and Charlie Kirk wearing a white T-shirt at the UVU rally where he was killed

A split image showing Tyler Robinson talking to his lawyers in court and Charlie Kirk at the UVU rally where he was killed. (Rick Egan/Pool via Reuters, Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

THREAD BY THREAD: The FBI has received DNA data from hair sample in Nancy Guthrie case, sources say

PAPER TRAIL: Newly released emails show exactly how police hunted down Kohberger's Hyundai

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

TWISTED RESPONSE: Firefighter accused of killing cheerleading coach he called second mom, torching home

TRAIL GONE COLD: Realtor's murder suspect alleges major evidence blunder by investigators

SEND US A TIP HERE

Ashley Okland

Ashley Okland was discovered inside a model townhome where authorities say she was hosting an open house in West Des Moines, Iowa on April 8, 2011. (Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa)

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

COURTROOM GRIEF: Athena Strand's mother reveals final words with slain child as jury weighs death penalty for FedEx driver

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

A split photo of Athena Strand and Tanner Horner

The image on the right shows Athena Strand standing behind Tanner Horner on the day of her death in November 2022. Horner, 34, pleaded guilty to capital murder just before his trial was due to begin. (Wise County Sheriff's Office | POOL via KDFW-TV)

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

FAMILY'S ANGUISH: Anna Kepner's dad wants accused stepbrother in 'orange jumpsuit and handcuffs' after alleged cruise murder

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This article was written by Fox News staff.
Close modal

Continue