Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Brian Hooker's release, Tyler Robinson's ATF report, DNA in Guthrie case

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QUICK EXIT: Daughter of missing American woman tears into stepdad who flees Bahamas after jail release

READ THE FINDINGS: Tyler Robinson judge unseals ATF report in assassination of Charlie Kirk

SECRECY FIGHT: Prosecutors lay out 4 categories of evidence stacked against suspected Kirk assassin as defense pushes delay, fights cameras

THREAD BY THREAD: The FBI has received DNA data from hair sample in Nancy Guthrie case, sources say

PAPER TRAIL: Newly released emails show exactly how police hunted down Kohberger's Hyundai

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TWISTED RESPONSE: Firefighter accused of killing cheerleading coach he called second mom, torching home

TRAIL GONE COLD: Realtor's murder suspect alleges major evidence blunder by investigators

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COURTROOM GRIEF: Athena Strand's mother reveals final words with slain child as jury weighs death penalty for FedEx driver

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FAMILY'S ANGUISH: Anna Kepner's dad wants accused stepbrother in 'orange jumpsuit and handcuffs' after alleged cruise murder