Video shows teen snatched at bus stop – but victim slips SOS at gas station to escape repeat offender suspect

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Harrowing surveillance video captured the moment a Michigan teenager was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by a three-time repeat offender as she and her classmates waited for their school bus earlier this week.

The alleged abduction unfolded just after 7 a.m. on Monday, April 13, when police say a 16-year-old student was waiting to board her school bus near the area of Edwinand Brombach streets in Hamtramck, authorities said in a news release .

While she was standing at the bus stop, surveillance video shows the moment a man allegedly approached her, held a handgun to her back and forced her into a van.

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Another student who witnessed the incident immediately contacted authorities, and officers worked with students at the school who were tracking the victim’s cellphone location.

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The victim was tracked to a nearby gas station, where she had signaled to a cashier that she was in danger after the suspect sent her inside to purchase cigarettes.

Officers subsequently arrived on the scene and took the suspect, later identified as 48-year-old Donald James Joseph Arthur Fields, into custody, authorities said.

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Surveillance video from the gas station shows the moment authorities confronted Fields, according to FOX 2.

"You’re being detained right now," the officer can be heard saying.

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"For what?" Fields asked.

"We’ll tell you in a second," the officer replied.

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The investigation also revealed the victim had allegedly been sexually assaulted by Fields before authorities were able to intervene, according to authorities.

Fields is charged as a third-time habitual offender with kidnapping, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, felonious assault, three counts of felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

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He is currently being held at the Wayne County Jail after the judge deemed him the "ultimate" risk to the community, according to FOX 2.

"Our young survivor in this case was simply walking in broad daylight when she was viciously attacked and sexually assaulted," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "Despite what she had just gone through, her quick thinking and mental toughness saved her life. We cannot reverse what happened to her, but we can work hard to bring justice to her."

Fox News Digital's Bonny Chu contributed to this report.